Arizona State Softball won its first two games of the season Thursday in head coach Megan Bartlett’s debut at the helm of the team. Freshman Kylee Magee received the nod in the pitcher’s circle for the first game. Although she allowed CSUN to take a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, Magee settled in nicely, striking out six batters.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO