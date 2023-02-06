ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
People

Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'

Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
musictimes.com

Travis Barker A Bad Husband? Expert Claims Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Animal Process of Acceptance'

According to a body language expert who spoke to The Sun, Travis is "hypersexual and controlling," and he "dominates" Kourtney Kardashian. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, according to Patti Wood, plays up to her drummer husband during their numerous public displays of devotion; as a result, most of the time, he makes the decisions.
Bustle

Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans

In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo

Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
