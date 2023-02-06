Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
Little People’s Isabel Roloff shares rare photo of son Mateo, 1, and reveals baby’s major milestone in new post
ISABEL Roloff has shared a rare photo of her one-year-old son Mateo and opened up about his most recent baby milestone. The Little People Big World star has previously made her feelings known regarding posting her little boy on social media. But Isabel, 26, broke tradition with a snapshot of...
Tori Spelling says ‘hits just keep coming’ as she reveals 14-year-old daughter Stella is in hospital
Tori Spelling said her daughter, Stella, was in the hospital on Wednesday night. The "90210" star posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing her 14-year-old in a hospital bed.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Jennifer Garner Won The Internet With Her Response After Clip Of Jennifer Coolidge Proclaiming She Wanted To Play ‘A Dolphin’ Went Viral
Following the viral clip of Jennifer Coolidge saying she wanted to play a "dolphin," Jennifer Garner had the best response.
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
musictimes.com
Travis Barker A Bad Husband? Expert Claims Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Animal Process of Acceptance'
According to a body language expert who spoke to The Sun, Travis is "hypersexual and controlling," and he "dominates" Kourtney Kardashian. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, according to Patti Wood, plays up to her drummer husband during their numerous public displays of devotion; as a result, most of the time, he makes the decisions.
Bustle
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
Royal Author Believes King Charles Wed Princess Diana Over Queen Camilla For One Reason
Before King Charles III tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, he had a very public and tumultuous relationship with Princess Diana, the mother of his two children, William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, per Vanity Fair. After the couple's engagement announcement in 1981, it seemed everything went downhill quickly.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Ireland Baldwin: My Pregnancy Is Hard, And Having ‘Idiots’ In The Family Doesn’t Help
The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger got candid about her prenatal struggles and feeling a lack of support.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.
New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
