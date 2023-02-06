Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
Arab American News
Arab Americans celebrate achievements of leadership in the State House in presence of the lieutenant governor, house speaker and local officials
DEARBORN — A reception celebrating the growing political involvement of the Arab community in the state of Michigan took place last Monday at LaPita Banquet Center in honor of the majority floor leader in the Michigan House of Representatives and the state representatives who represent Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck and parts of Detroit, and in the presence of several political leaders, elected officials and community leaders.
Arab American News
The passing of prominent Lebanese American Dr. Daher Boutros Rahi
With his adoring family by his side, Dr. Daher Boutros Rahi of Grosse Pointe Shores died January 31 at the age of 92. Dad was born in a village in Lebanon called Hemlaya. He lived there with his parents, Boutros and Chafika, and his sister, Emily. To say that the family was poor is an understatement. They lived in a tiny concrete structure propped on the side of a mountain. Despite his upbringing – or perhaps because of it – Dad excelled at everything he put his mind to do. His father pushed him hard at school and as a member of the church, and he rose to every challenge.
Arab American News
Up to $50,000 reward being offered for information after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn
DEARBORN — A United States Postal Service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in Dearborn. The suspect is now wanted. The armed robber approached and robbed the mail carrier near the intersection of Pardee Avenue and Penn Street around 11:30 a.m. The man escaped east on Penn Street in a gray dodge charger after the robbery.
70th family relocated as part of Detroit home swap program
Mayor Mike Duggan, along with city housing officials, congratulated a family of eight as they took the keys to their newly renovated two-story home in Southwest Detroit.
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
Arab American News
23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme
Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
Mom of 5 leaves home after squatter removal service threatens prosecution
Jessica Coleman said her new landlord hired a squatter removal service, despite her being a holdover tenant with a previous signed lease
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 in custody with connections to the murder of missing rappers in Highland Park
Michigan State Police have confirmed the cause of death of three men whose bodies were found in Highland Park. Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens were found late last week after being in the basement of an abandoned building as they had vanished a few weeks earlier. “All I...
candgnews.com
Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice
BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
Detroit man sentenced to 8 years in prison for role in $2.2M unemployment fraud scheme
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison in connection to defrauding government agencies out of $2.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic assistance money and defrauding the United States Postal Service out of $200,000.Chaz Duane Shields, 35, of Detroit, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9.According to Attorney Dawn N. Ison, from May 2020 through at least July 2021, Shields and his co-conspirators had agreed to submit more than 240 fraudulent unemployment claims to over 20 states. The purpose of this was to obtain more than $2.2 million in unemployment insurance benefits. In addition, the U.S. Department...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
Arab American News
Dearborn Police arrest suspect in larceny from vehicle incidents
DEARBORN— Police responded to multiple residences on reports items stolen from unlocked vehicles on January 30. One resident had his unlocked vehicle stolen from the driveway. Surveillance footage from nearby provided details help investigation efforts, including images of a stolen range rover used during the crimes. Working closely with...
fox2detroit.com
Family frustrated in investigation into murder of three rappers in Detroit
More than two weeks ago, Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly, and Dante Wicker were last seen heading to a rap performance. It would be almost two weeks before their remains were found - and authorities have remained tightlipped about the investigation.
Charges dropped against teen accused in Flint Township homicide
FLINT, MI – Charges have been dropped against a teen who had been accused in a fatal July 2022 shooting at a Flint Township home that left another person injured. Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford in January granted a motion by the attorney representing Christopher Wesley Grammatico seeking to dismiss charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing serious impairment and four counts of felony firearm dismissed.
Six suspects arrested in B&E crime ring after chase, hours-long standoff
Police have arrested six people believed to be connected to a breaking and entering crime ring following a chase and a hours-long standoff this morning.
