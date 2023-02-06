With his adoring family by his side, Dr. Daher Boutros Rahi of Grosse Pointe Shores died January 31 at the age of 92. Dad was born in a village in Lebanon called Hemlaya. He lived there with his parents, Boutros and Chafika, and his sister, Emily. To say that the family was poor is an understatement. They lived in a tiny concrete structure propped on the side of a mountain. Despite his upbringing – or perhaps because of it – Dad excelled at everything he put his mind to do. His father pushed him hard at school and as a member of the church, and he rose to every challenge.

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO