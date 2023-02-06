Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Kidnapping arrest; Sioux Falls cartoonist dies; Social studies standard hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The well-known cartoonist of Hagar the Horrible has died. The Board of Education Standards...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in 1981 murder; Ice rescue; Ranchers reflect on harsh winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in.
KELOLAND TV
To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
KELOLAND TV
Stretch of dry days ahead
Though it’s cold enough for snow today, it’s another dry day in Sioux Falls. That’s something we haven’t had a lot of this winter. So far Sioux Falls is at its seventh wettest winter on record. But, we are in the middle of a dry spell.
KELOLAND TV
Record construction helping increase vacancy rate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls had slightly more apartments available for rent this past January compared to last year, according to the most recent Vacancy Report from the South Dakota Multihousing Association. The impact record new building projects could have on vacancy rates for the next couple...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Bomb threat at Sioux Falls Walmart determined to be a hoax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police were called to a west side Walmart for a bomb threat Friday Morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax, according to police. A sergeant told KELOLAND News this is part of a national trend against Walmart. Management at the...
KELOLAND TV
Gusty winds and blowing snow in NE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Various parts of northeast KELOLAND are experiencing some snow sticking to the roads due to the strong winds. Many counties are warning drivers to be cautious when driving, by slowing down and wearing their seatbelts. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect...
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: PrairieSons Inc.
After 20 years of serving and owning one of the largest plumbing companies in South Dakota, Frank Howe founded PrairieSons in 2009. Frank’s idea behind PrairieSons was to create a business that provides quality craftsmanship to clients both big and small, and to businesses and homeowners alike. Brittany Kaye recently sat down with Frank Howe for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to hear more about the great service, superior knowledge, and strong work ethic you can find at PrairieSons.
KELOLAND TV
Mayor’s heart checkup
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A screening can be a life-saving checkup for people who are at-risk of heart disease. A well-known member of the Sioux Falls community is raising awareness by taking us along for his own screening. Medical experts recommend men start heart screenings at 40 and...
KELOLAND TV
Mild weekend weather; Changes ahead next week
Temperatures are colder this morning in eastern KELOLAND with a few areas of fog, including the Watertown area. Any fog issues will be short-lived as sunny skies will dominate much of the region. Even with the wind and blustery conditions yesterday, highs stayed in the 30s for many areas. We...
KELOLAND TV
Tj’s Flight to the Finish underway in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause. 14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.
KELOLAND TV
Washington Pavilion receives $1.2 million donation to expand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion will be seeing some new changes thanks to a generous donation. A new exhibit will be coming soon to The Kirby Science Discovery Center. “Anytime we bring in a new exhibit, we always look for ways to make it fun and...
KELOLAND TV
Windy, blustery weather today; Mild weekend ahead
Areas of snow continue to fall in parts of western SD this morning, including the northern Black Hills. You can see that trend with video taken from Deadwood LIVE CAM earlier this morning. Winter weather advisories have been posted for the areas shaded in blue until noon. The mild weather...
KELOLAND TV
Police searching for man involved in early morning pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lights and sirens streamed through many of Sioux Falls’ main streets early this morning as the Sioux Falls police chased after someone in a high-speed pursuit. Around 1 a.m. an officer tried to pull over a man driving a vehicle that had been...
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
KELOLAND TV
Downtown Brookings gives back to food charities
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– A main street in KELOLAND is helping feed the local community. 21 businesses are collecting food and monetary donations for feeding Brookings and the city’s food pantry starting Thursday. For these Brookings business owners, giving back is at the core of their businesses. “I think...
Comments / 1