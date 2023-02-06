After 20 years of serving and owning one of the largest plumbing companies in South Dakota, Frank Howe founded PrairieSons in 2009. Frank’s idea behind PrairieSons was to create a business that provides quality craftsmanship to clients both big and small, and to businesses and homeowners alike. Brittany Kaye recently sat down with Frank Howe for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to hear more about the great service, superior knowledge, and strong work ethic you can find at PrairieSons.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO