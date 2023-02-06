ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standish, ME

truecountry935.com

Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase

Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
SABATTUS, ME
wgan.com

Windham police officer hurt in chase involving 16-year-old

A Windham police officer was hurt in a chase on Route 302 Wednesday night. Police had been looking for a 16-year-old from Massachusetts. According to CBS 13, he was located at about 9 p.m. in a vehicle near McDonald’s. When officers approached the vehicle, police say the suspect backed...
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
FALMOUTH, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face

A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
SEBAGO, ME
penbaypilot.com

U.S. Dept. of Labor investigates death of man who fell from Friendship roof

FRIENDSHIP — A construction company based in Massachusetts is under investigation by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) following a workplace fatality that occurred in Friendship, Feb. 7, 2023. At least one Friendship firefighter responded immediately to the scene, at 15 Main Street, after a 2 p.m. call to...
FRIENDSHIP, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery

PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
MANCHESTER, ME
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
wgan.com

Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized

Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
LEWISTON, ME
