High-speed chase in Maine midcoast ends with charges for teenage driver
Two teenagers were taken into custody after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that started in Wiscasset. According to the Kennebec Journal, Wiscasset police say they tried to stop the vehicle on Route 27 around 11:30 a.m. Monday because it had no plates. They said the car sped off,...
Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase
Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
41 months in prison for Mainer in connection with large drug bust: Hundreds of pills found
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — A man from Greene will spend 41 months in federal prison following a 2018 drug raid in Androscoggin County. Tyler Poland was sentenced after pleading guilty to three felonies including possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and removal of property to prevent seizure.
Windham police officer hurt in chase involving 16-year-old
A Windham police officer was hurt in a chase on Route 302 Wednesday night. Police had been looking for a 16-year-old from Massachusetts. According to CBS 13, he was located at about 9 p.m. in a vehicle near McDonald’s. When officers approached the vehicle, police say the suspect backed...
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
'Get me out of this car'; Police Sergeant trapped in cruiser after crash ends chase
WINDHAM, Maine — Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Communications Center have confirmed a serious crash has shut down a section of Route 302 in Windham. Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield confirmed to WMTW that the crash ended a high-speed chase with a juvenile driving a maroon car that started Wednesday afternoon.
Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
Berwick residents asked to register security cameras to police database
BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick Police Department posted to its Facebook Wednesday asking residents to opt into an online database if they have security cameras on their property. The Berwick Police Department is not the first agency to do this, the department told NEWS CENTER Maine. Old Orchard Beach...
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
Driver acquitted in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists to be deported to Ukraine
CONCORD, N.H. — A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had...
Wells man pleads not guilty to terrorism, attempted murder charges in attacking three NYC police officers
Trevor Bickford, of Wells, who allegedly traveled to New York City on New Year's Eve and attacked three New York City police officers with a long blade to carry out jihad, was indicted on ten state charges in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday. The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the...
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
U.S. Dept. of Labor investigates death of man who fell from Friendship roof
FRIENDSHIP — A construction company based in Massachusetts is under investigation by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) following a workplace fatality that occurred in Friendship, Feb. 7, 2023. At least one Friendship firefighter responded immediately to the scene, at 15 Main Street, after a 2 p.m. call to...
Scarborough BMV to remain closed through at least Wednesday, maybe longer
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Due to a need for ongoing repairs and cleanup, the Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed through at least Wednesday, Feb. 15, if not all of next week. As a result of last weekend’s historically cold temperatures, a roof drain above the...
Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized
Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
