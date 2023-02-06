ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole

New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC). Now that it's been nearly two years, the first marijuana shop in upstate NY opened recently. Not everyone has been following the rules, however, and lawmakers are rushing to put a stop to it.
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work

Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
Expect To See More New York State Police On Roads This Weekend

New York State Police are going to be on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers. Here's how much a DWI will cost you in New York State. With the "Big Game" on Sunday, Troopers expect more people to be driving to and from watch parties, restaurants, and bars. They'll be looking for you if you are driving high, drunk, or otherwise impaired, as well as driving reckless. The enforcement period will run from today, Friday, February 10, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023. New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,
Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World

If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
NYS DMV Changes Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers

Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting and preparing to change how their motor vehicle inspection process works. Replacing the current format of the sticker in your vehicle’s window, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of stickers, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand. New York has said the new inspection stickers will not cost drivers more and don’t need to be changed until their next scheduled inspection.
Get Inside New York’s Big Duck

Why is there a giant cement re-enforced duck located on the east end of Long Island? Well, for one reason, less than 60 years ago the southeast extension of New York State was one of the top Pekin Duck producers in the world. "The Big Duck" was a marketing brain-child...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
Big Changes Coming to New York Inspection Stickers in 2023

Change is coming to the yearly inspection stickers seen on almost every car in New York State. If you own a car and have it registered in New York State, you already know that once every year you are required to bring your vehicle to a certified New York State Inspection station to have it inspected.
