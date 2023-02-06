Read full article on original website
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
From a blizzard to spring in just a matter of weeks, this weekend may be one of the warmest we have ever seen in February in New York State.
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole
New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC). Now that it's been nearly two years, the first marijuana shop in upstate NY opened recently. Not everyone has been following the rules, however, and lawmakers are rushing to put a stop to it.
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
Expect To See More New York State Police On Roads This Weekend
New York State Police are going to be on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers. Here's how much a DWI will cost you in New York State. With the "Big Game" on Sunday, Troopers expect more people to be driving to and from watch parties, restaurants, and bars. They'll be looking for you if you are driving high, drunk, or otherwise impaired, as well as driving reckless. The enforcement period will run from today, Friday, February 10, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023. New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,
Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
NYS DMV Changes Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers
Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting and preparing to change how their motor vehicle inspection process works. Replacing the current format of the sticker in your vehicle’s window, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of stickers, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand. New York has said the new inspection stickers will not cost drivers more and don’t need to be changed until their next scheduled inspection.
Get Inside New York’s Big Duck
Why is there a giant cement re-enforced duck located on the east end of Long Island? Well, for one reason, less than 60 years ago the southeast extension of New York State was one of the top Pekin Duck producers in the world. "The Big Duck" was a marketing brain-child...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Hidden Ghost Town That’s Forgotten in New York State
There's a hidden ghost town in New York State, that few have heard of and it may have a Billy the Kid connection.
.05 The New Legal Blood Alcohol Limit in New York State?
A chemical test is not required to prove that you were driving intoxicated, according to New York State. In fact, the law in New York State could possibly be changing--lowering the legal BAC of intoxication from .08% to .05%.
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State
It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
Online auctions for New York State surplus items begin February 13
Surplus items include usual office furniture, computer equipment, and tools to the less typical collectible sneakers, sports memorabilia, lost-and-found jewelry, and more.
How Can You Get Books Into the Hands of Prisoners in New York?
There is an organization that is working to help residents of New York State Penitentiaries get books for them to read during their time there. While some of the New York State facilities have books available to those who are incarcerated, some of the prisoners have additional requests. How can...
Big Changes Coming to New York Inspection Stickers in 2023
Change is coming to the yearly inspection stickers seen on almost every car in New York State. If you own a car and have it registered in New York State, you already know that once every year you are required to bring your vehicle to a certified New York State Inspection station to have it inspected.
