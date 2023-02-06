ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employers can't bite into paychecks of NJ's 127,000 temp workers under new law

By Michael L. Diamond, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed a bill designed to provide New Jersey's temporary workers with extra protection in the workplace, saying it would improve pay equity, increase oversight on agencies, and ensure workers' dignity.

As part of the "Temporary Workers' Bill of Rights," employment agencies would need to be compensated with the same average pay and benefits that their clients pay permanent workers.

The bill "establishes necessary guidelines for temporary help service firms and third-party clients to ensure that these workers are afforded basic protections and treated with the dignity they deserve," Murphy said in a statement.

The bill faced an arduous path. Murphy sought changes to the original proposal. The state Senate struggled to pass the amended version. Business groups lined up in opposition. And supporters rallied in the halls of the state capitol, urging lawmakers to pass it.

The measure is expected to cover about 127,000 temporary workers in an industry that has grown in recent years with the proliferation of warehouses and distribution centers in New Jersey. Proponents say the temporary nature of the job has led to unsafe working conditions.

Among the law's provisions:

  • Temporary agencies will need to be certified with the state. And employers won't be allowed to contract with uncertified agencies.
  • Temporary workers paid daily can ask to receive biweekly paychecks to avoid check-cashing fees.
  • Employers can't deduct money for meals and equipment that would result in workers making less than the minimum wage.
  • Employers can't charge fees to transport temporary workers to the job.
  • Employers can't restrict temporary workers from taking another job.

Business groups said the bill would add burdens to the staffing industry, making it difficult to find jobs for temporary workers.

"Employers will face even greater challenges as they seek to fill gaps in their work force," said Alexis Bailey, vice president of government affairs for the New Jersey Business and Industry. "Ultimately, the unintended consequences will hurt the very workers this bill seeks to protect.”

Worker advocates said the bill will bring regulation to an industry that has depressed workers' wages.

"Because of this system, temp workers often do the same work as permanent employees but for less pay, nearly nonexistent benefits, worse working conditions and no job security," said said Laura Padin, director of work structures for the National Employment Law Project, an advocacy group. "Thanks to the fearless organizing of temp worker leaders, New Jersey has passed a law that says enough is enough."

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years. He can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

Comments / 3

C Mckeon
4d ago

King Murphy is just protecting all the River Rats Crossing Our Boarders as they move in and take jobs away from settled New Jerseyans.....

Reply
3
Related
The Center Square

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Lifelong Learning Accounts Pilot Program Gets $10M For Job Training, Employment Support

SOUTH JERSEY – The Murphy Administration issued a two-year, $10 million pilot program, Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA), to enable unemployed and severely underemployed residents in New Jersey to join and thrive in the labor market recently. Funds from the Murphy Administration, the Office of Innovation, and the New Jersey...
The Center Square

New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees

(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

