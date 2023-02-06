Employers can't bite into paychecks of NJ's 127,000 temp workers under new law

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed a bill designed to provide New Jersey's temporary workers with extra protection in the workplace, saying it would improve pay equity, increase oversight on agencies, and ensure workers' dignity.

As part of the "Temporary Workers' Bill of Rights," employment agencies would need to be compensated with the same average pay and benefits that their clients pay permanent workers.

The bill "establishes necessary guidelines for temporary help service firms and third-party clients to ensure that these workers are afforded basic protections and treated with the dignity they deserve," Murphy said in a statement.

The bill faced an arduous path. Murphy sought changes to the original proposal. The state Senate struggled to pass the amended version. Business groups lined up in opposition. And supporters rallied in the halls of the state capitol, urging lawmakers to pass it.

The measure is expected to cover about 127,000 temporary workers in an industry that has grown in recent years with the proliferation of warehouses and distribution centers in New Jersey. Proponents say the temporary nature of the job has led to unsafe working conditions.

Among the law's provisions:

Temporary agencies will need to be certified with the state. And employers won't be allowed to contract with uncertified agencies.

Temporary workers paid daily can ask to receive biweekly paychecks to avoid check-cashing fees.

Employers can't deduct money for meals and equipment that would result in workers making less than the minimum wage.

Employers can't charge fees to transport temporary workers to the job.

Employers can't restrict temporary workers from taking another job.

Business groups said the bill would add burdens to the staffing industry, making it difficult to find jobs for temporary workers.

"Employers will face even greater challenges as they seek to fill gaps in their work force," said Alexis Bailey, vice president of government affairs for the New Jersey Business and Industry. "Ultimately, the unintended consequences will hurt the very workers this bill seeks to protect.”

Worker advocates said the bill will bring regulation to an industry that has depressed workers' wages.

"Because of this system, temp workers often do the same work as permanent employees but for less pay, nearly nonexistent benefits, worse working conditions and no job security," said said Laura Padin, director of work structures for the National Employment Law Project, an advocacy group. "Thanks to the fearless organizing of temp worker leaders, New Jersey has passed a law that says enough is enough."

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years.