Live Updates I Focus turns to quake aid, as rescues continue

Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.
5 days in, survivors still found in quake-hit Turkey, Syria

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams in Turkey on Saturday pulled to safety a family of five who survived inside their collapsed home for five days following a major earthquake in a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll, however, was approaching 25,000. They first extricated...
Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble

ISKENDERUN, Turkey (AP) — Six relatives huddled in a small air pocket, day after day. A desperate teenager grew so thirsty that he drank his own urine. Two frightened sisters were comforted by a pop song as they waited for rescuers to free them. These earthquake survivors were among...
Quake brings chance for Syria's Assad to ease isolation

BEIRUT (AP) — On his first public visit touring the destruction wreaked by this week’s deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, Syrian President Bashar Assad on Friday pointedly shamed the West for shunning his country. The embattled president may see the disaster, which shattered much of northern...
"New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute

This story has been revised and updated since its original publication. It now includes a statement from Luna's office and corrections to the original Washington Post reporting. As originally published, this article reflected the Post's report that Anna Paulina Luna was registered as a Democrat in Washington state in 2017. That was incorrect: Washington only requires voters to declare a party affiliation when they vote in a presidential primary. The Post further reported that it could find no record that Luna's father, George Mayerhofer, had been incarcerated for criminal offenses in California. A representative for Luna has supplied records of Mayerhofer's criminal convictions to both the Post and Salon.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was...
