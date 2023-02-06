ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Friday's Transactions

MLB — Announced free agent LHP Sonny Vargas received a 110-game suspension without pay after testing positive a second time for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program. National League. CHICAGO CUBS — Named Nick Lovullo manager of the Arizona Complex League....

Comments / 0

Community Policy