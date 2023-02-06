ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash

HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman dies after car crashes into tree

HOUSTON (KIAH) A woman died this morning after being involved in a crash in the Westchase area over night. It happened a little after 10:30 p.m. last night.. Local authorities said that after the driver admitted to police he was arguing with the woman, she struck a tree. He then...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say

FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
FREEPORT, TX
KHOU

Deputies warn residents of NW Harris Co. neighborhood to lock doors after man shot while taking out trash

HOUSTON — Residents near a northwest Harris County neighborhood are being told to lock their doors after a man was shot while taking out the trash, according to officials. The Harris Count Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tweeted that the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Darlington Meadow Court in a neighborhood just west of the Hardy Toll Road. They said the victim was putting trash bins out when he was shot.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man killed, left in ditch in northeast Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON — A body was found in a ditch in a neighborhood in northeast Houston Thursday morning, police said. Houston police were called around 7 a.m. to Love Street near Broyles Street after a person walking their dog spotted the body. Police said they believe the man, who hasn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy