At least one dead after crash on North Freeway service road, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person is dead after a crash in north Houston Friday night, police said. This happened on the North Freeway service road near W. Gulf Bank Road. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about this wreck at 7:43 p.m. Police said to expect delays on...
fox26houston.com
Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash
HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston
Police said the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma, but an autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
2 people killed when SUV slams into forklift at high speed on Houston's south side, HPD says
Eyewitness News captured what was left of a wrecked SUV and an industrial vehicle after the high-speed crash on Houston's south side.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
One man dead, another questioned after fight in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and another man was detained after a fight in northeast Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Bertwood Street near the intersection of Tidwell and Homestead. HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said one of the men was dead at...
cw39.com
Woman dies after car crashes into tree
HOUSTON (KIAH) A woman died this morning after being involved in a crash in the Westchase area over night. It happened a little after 10:30 p.m. last night.. Local authorities said that after the driver admitted to police he was arguing with the woman, she struck a tree. He then...
KHOU
Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston. This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45. Police said the...
25 kilograms of meth seized in east Harris County's Cloverleaf area, Texas DPS says
Authorities said two suspects face felony charges after the drugs were discovered on Thursday.
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
Firefighter killed in motorcycle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery firefighters arrived at the scene of a motorcycle crash only to discover that the rider was one of their own. Crews performed CPR on the 24-year-old firefighter, but he died at the scene. That firefighter was off-duty Thursday and was riding his motorcycle on...
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say
FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
Deputies warn residents of NW Harris Co. neighborhood to lock doors after man shot while taking out trash
HOUSTON — Residents near a northwest Harris County neighborhood are being told to lock their doors after a man was shot while taking out the trash, according to officials. The Harris Count Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tweeted that the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Darlington Meadow Court in a neighborhood just west of the Hardy Toll Road. They said the victim was putting trash bins out when he was shot.
Have you seen me? Wallis police looking for missing 25-year-old Arturo Avila
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 25-year-old man last seen in the Katy area on Feb. 1. Police said Arturo P. Avila, 25, was last seen wearing a black and grey American Eagle shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. He was driving a red or burgundy 2020 Chevy Malibu.
HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in crash in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday in the Gulfton area of southwest Houston. Police said the man is a burglary suspect and he led police on a chase that started in the 6000 block of the Southwest Freeway, which is near Fountain View Drive.
HCSO: 13-year-old girl shot while sleeping during possible drive-by in N Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 13-year-old girl was shot while she was sleeping during a possible drive-by in north Harris County early Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on Kuykendahl near FM 1960 in the Cypress Station...
KHOU
Man killed, left in ditch in northeast Houston neighborhood
HOUSTON — A body was found in a ditch in a neighborhood in northeast Houston Thursday morning, police said. Houston police were called around 7 a.m. to Love Street near Broyles Street after a person walking their dog spotted the body. Police said they believe the man, who hasn’t...
Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land reopens after deadly crash, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — One person died Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land, police said. The crash involved three vehicles and two of them flipped over, according to police. The crash impacted several of the southbound lanes of US-59 between Highway 90 and...
Rain and speed led to deadly multi-vehicle crash in north Harris County, deputies say
Investigators said a Toyota Tacoma was traveling at an unsafe speed for the rain conditions when the driver lost control. He became trapped in the burning pickup.
KHOU
