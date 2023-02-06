ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Rapper 'No Savage' enters plea in Tysons Corner Center shooting

The D.C. rapper charged in a shooting last summer at Tysons Corner Center mall that sent terrified shoppers fleeing for cover entered an Alford plea Thursday on four felony counts. Noah Settles, 23, entered the plea Thursday in Fairfax County Circuit Court on three felony counts of maliciously discharging a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred yesterday morning in Northeast D.C. Shortly after 7 am, a victim was approached by a suspect in an elevator at the 300 Block of H Street. The victim was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect quickly left the scene after the victim defended themselves. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect

Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

WASHINGTON, DC
newsnationnow.com

Former Washington police union leader charged with fraud

(NewsNation) — A Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with fraud after he worked a second job while still on duty. Medgar Webster is also the former vice chair of the police union. He’s been charged with felony fraud because he was working on the clock as an officer, even getting paid overtime, while holding a second, secret job.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest of a young man in Northeast D.C. that happened on June 26th, 2022. Officers from the Sixth District responded to the 500 Block of 50th Street to investigate a shooting report shortly after 12:30 am. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS and Fire Departments responded to the scene and brought the victims to nearby hospitals. One of the victims was pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts failed.  23-year-old Markel Ford of D.C. was identified as the victim. An 18-year-old The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Carjacking that took place Tuesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. Just before 4 pm, a victim was approached by two suspects at the 800 block of P Street while sitting in their vehicle. After displaying a handgun, one of the suspects demanded property and the victim’s vehicle. The victim did as asked and two suspects left the scene. One left the scene in the stolen car and the other followed in another vehicle. A surveillance camera captured one of the The post D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds

MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
WASHINGTON, DC

