Inside Nova
Rapper 'No Savage' enters plea in Tysons Corner Center shooting
The D.C. rapper charged in a shooting last summer at Tysons Corner Center mall that sent terrified shoppers fleeing for cover entered an Alford plea Thursday on four felony counts. Noah Settles, 23, entered the plea Thursday in Fairfax County Circuit Court on three felony counts of maliciously discharging a...
Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred yesterday morning in Northeast D.C. Shortly after 7 am, a victim was approached by a suspect in an elevator at the 300 Block of H Street. The victim was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect quickly left the scene after the victim defended themselves. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect
Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
newsnationnow.com
Former Washington police union leader charged with fraud
(NewsNation) — A Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with fraud after he worked a second job while still on duty. Medgar Webster is also the former vice chair of the police union. He’s been charged with felony fraud because he was working on the clock as an officer, even getting paid overtime, while holding a second, secret job.
Breaking down how parents can and can't be held responsible for their kid's crimes
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Juvenile crimes, particularly carjackings, are skyrocketing in Prince George’s County, according to police stats, leading some residents to demand more accountability. At a public safety community meeting Wednesday, Prince George’s County Deputy Police Chief Vernon Hale said there were 3,487 car thefts across the...
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
Jury finds third suspect guilty in murder of 22-year-old in Annapolis
After a weeklong trial, a jury in Anne Arundel County found the third and final suspect guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young.
Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is searching for two armed robbery suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 2 pm on the 1500 block of Park Road. Upon approaching the victim, two suspects asked for directions. During the conversation with the victim, one of the suspects got out of the vehicle. She grabbed a gun from her purse and ordered the woman to enter the car. The victim complied, and the suspect drove away while demanding the woman’s property. Police reports indicate that the suspects The post Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest of a young man in Northeast D.C. that happened on June 26th, 2022. Officers from the Sixth District responded to the 500 Block of 50th Street to investigate a shooting report shortly after 12:30 am. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS and Fire Departments responded to the scene and brought the victims to nearby hospitals. One of the victims was pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts failed. 23-year-old Markel Ford of D.C. was identified as the victim. An 18-year-old The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA
Man, teen accused of shooting at person, hitting homes in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police say a case where three people were arrested, including two 16-year-old boys, is the third serious instance in recent weeks involving juveniles or young adults being connected to the theft, or attempted theft, of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. On Wednesday, police were...
D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Carjacking that took place Tuesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. Just before 4 pm, a victim was approached by two suspects at the 800 block of P Street while sitting in their vehicle. After displaying a handgun, one of the suspects demanded property and the victim’s vehicle. The victim did as asked and two suspects left the scene. One left the scene in the stolen car and the other followed in another vehicle. A surveillance camera captured one of the The post D.C. Police Searching For Armed Carjacker Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
WJLA
Bay Net
10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds
MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
fox5dc.com
Temple Hills Man Cops To Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills With Sister To Woman Wit Previous OD
It was a family affair for a brother-sister duo who admitted to selling fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman in 2021 in Washington, DC. Larry Jerome Eastman, 22, of Temple Hills, and his sister, DC resident Justice Michelle Eastman, 26,...
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
