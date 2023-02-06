STCC offering free dental services for February and March

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: MGM Springfield leaders visit children’s center, Chicopee initiative poster winners, and Wilbraham Senior Center
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Wilbraham. MGM Springfield leaders took a break from their casino business to visit the children at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child and Family Center. President & C.O.O Chris Kelley and Director of Community Affairs...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley and Springfield. On Thursday morning, St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the winning design for the Grand Colleen float. For the seventh year, the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke held a contest open to...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: lawmakers react to closure of four local nursing homes
(WGGB/WSHM) - This week, many families across western Mass. have received a phone call, notifying them that the nursing home where their loved one lives is closing. The State Department of Public Health confirmed they were notified of the intended closure of four long-term care facilities in June:. The Chapin...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Autism Treatment Center in Springfield
There will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Stepping Stones Group Autism Treatment Center in Springfield on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Longmeadow. On Wednesday morning, the city of Springfield celebrated Black History Month with a black inventions exhibit. Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Springfield Department of Elder Affairs at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in...
westernmassnews.com
The Stepping Stones group hosts open house in Springfield
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Updated: 6 hours ago. Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues into threat against Agawam Junior High School
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety. Updated: 5 hours ago.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man. Updated: 15...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News hosts Future Media Leaders visit from Rise Prep High School
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students from Rise Prep High School of Springfield visited our studios Wednesday as part of our Future Media Leaders program. The students met with department leaders and staff while touring our facility. From the newsroom and sales offices, to the studios and control room, they learned about careers in broadcast television.
Video of Rottweiler later euthanized sparks anger toward Springfield shelter
A video of a Rottweiler deemed aggressive by a Springfield animal shelter has a number of animal lovers questioning whether it was necessary to euthanize the dog. Shortly after the video became public, the shelter involved closed commenting on its social media page over threats. Kristina Ruhland, an Agawam resident...
National Pizza Day: Who serves the best slice in western Massachusetts?
Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.
MGM Springfield offers family attractions, works to keep kids off the casino floor
SPRINGFIELD — MGM’s security team intercepted 76 under-21-year-olds on its casino floor in December, a big jump from the 30 nabbed in November and the 16 stopped in October. “This concerned us quite a bit as well,” Augustine Kim, vice president and legal counsel at MGM resorts, said...
WCVB
Longtime Wachusett owner battling rare, degenerative neurological disease
PRINCETON, Mass. — It's called progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP for short. It's a condition that is often misdiagnosed and confused for CTE, Alzheimer's or ALS. The disease has changed one man's life but not the passion for what he loves. David Crowley has been around the sport of...
WNYT
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
The Place 2 Be restaurant to host drag queen shows in Springfield and Connecticut
For a restaurant that boasts towering 50-ounce mimosas and neon signage with cheeky phrases like, “Go Bottomless,” the addition of drag queens at The Place 2 Be to its already-Instagrammable vibe is an obvious choice for its location in Springfield, according to restaurant manager Kevin Garrido. The restaurant,...
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
Bus driver promoted to COO of Peter Pan Bus Lines, several new leaders announced
Several promotions were announced at Peter Pan Bus Lines, including a bus driver becoming a chief operating officer.
westernmassnews.com
Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
Comments / 0