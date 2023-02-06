Read full article on original website
Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news
The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com that included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...
UK regulator says Microsoft’s proposed $68.7B Activision merger could create ‘higher prices, fewer choices’
Microsoft first revealed plans for its mega-bucks Activision acquisition last January, a deal that would make Microsoft the third-biggest gaming company in the world by revenue behind Tencent and Sony. More importantly, it would also give Microsoft direct control over well-known franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
According to Amex, the initial solution will leverage machine learning and AI to automate expense reporting and approvals. This goes beyond simply learning how to classify certain expenses, as many of today’s tools already do. Instead, the new system will implement an AI-powered decision engine that understands the company’s own travel and expense (T&E) policy and how it applies to submitted expenses. It will use that understanding along with other factors — like the employee’s purchase and payment history — to categorize and assign a risk score to individual transactions.
Daily Crunch: Atlassian offers Jira Product Discovery in open beta release
It was a bit of a tense morning at TechCrunch HQ this morning: The news broke that the company that owns TechCrunch, Yahoo, announced it is laying off 20% of its staff, as Amanda reported. It seems the layoffs are mostly on the advertising tech side of the business, so hopefully the TechCrunch team’s jobs are safe — but this is tech layoffs hitting really close to home, with 1,600 coworkers shuffling on to new pastures. May you all find new employment opportunities soon, colleagues!
Daily Crunch: Google announces global rollout for AI-driven ‘multisearch’ on mobile devices
Dunno ’bout you, but we’re getting a little excited about our TC Early Stage event in Boston on April 20, and Darrell just announced the first group of speakers for the event. It’s gonna be a good one!. Our Black History Month feature of the day is...
The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund has sold all its stakes in Adani Group companies. The fund started selling its stakes in Adani Group companies even before the recent selloff started. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund...
Bitcoin holding above $20,000 offers miners hope as margins become healthier
When bitcoin prices dropped to $16,000 in late 2022, profits were getting squeezed, Andy Long, CEO of bitcoin mining-focused White Rock Management, told TechCrunch. However, things may be looking up: Bitcoin’s price has increased about 39% to around $23,000 year to date, according to CoinMarketCap data. That means margins...
Connected car consolidation, as Urgently acquires Otonomo in reverse merger after its market cap plunges to $70M
Otonomo went public in 2021 on Nasdaq in a SPAC deal that valued the company at $1.4 billion at its debut. But the writing for it (and indeed SPACs) may have been on the wall: By the end of the first day of trading, its market cap had dipped to $1.1 billion, and that was definitely not the bottom; currently the company’s market cap is just over $70 million.
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
The FTC sued Meta in July to block the purchase of Within, the creators of the VR fitness app Supernatural, alleging that the acquisition would be anti-competitive. Meta has a history of buying up promising VR technology to power its mutlibillion-dollar bet on the metaverse, including Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber, and Oculus, which powers Meta’s hardware. But after a trial in which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified, a judge ruled that Meta could go forward with the acquisition.
IBM acquires GraphQL startup StepZen to step up its game in API management
The financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. StepZen was founded in 2020 by the same people who started Apigee (which Google acquired for $625 million in 2016), and it appears to have raised just $8 million since that time (and the last time it raised was in 2020). This is IBM’s first acquisition of 2023, and StepZen and its team will become a part of IBM’s Software unit, said Kareem Yusuf, the unit’s SVP of product management and growth.
Statsig expands its free feature management tools
The new allowance in the free plan, which previously allowed for 5 million events per month, is now 500 million events, which, according to the company, means that all but its largest customers will now be able to use this core part of its service for free. It’s worth stressing...
Lunar, the Danish neobank last year valued at $2.2B, raises $38M to shoot for the profitability moon
The startup announced today that it has closed a round of €35 million (around $38 million at today’s rates), money that it will be using to sharpen its product and its profile in the Nordics. Lunar says it has around 500,000 users in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. But notably, that is the same number of users that it disclosed when it announced funding in March 2022, which implies that not only is the startup operating at a loss that’s eroded its runway, but growth has stalled for the company in the last year.
Daily Crunch: Sources say Times Internet plans to sell Indian streaming platform MX Player to Amazon
It’s Friday, and we’re slumping back in our office chairs with a hot cup of coffee after a week that’s been as slow as mid-winter molasses. For Black History Month, we are in awe of the story of Sojourner Truth, who was an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist. Born into slavery, she escaped with her infant daughter and became the first Black woman to successfully sue for a family member’s freedom in 1828. To learn more about her, this Ted-Ed mini documentary is a great place to start, and if you want to go deeper, don’t miss the stirring biography by Patricia and Frederick McKissack.
Macro raises $9.3M to layer intelligence on top of digital documents
By 2020, those experiments had grown into a fully-fledged, custom PDF editor that Beckerman helped to build from scratch. Using AI, the editor — called Macro — pulls out key terms, sections and equations to make documents interactive and hyperlinked. The vision intrigued investors, it seems. Macro —...
Arrcus snaps up $50M for a software-based alternative to costly network router equipment
One of those new customers is coming in the form of the lead investor in this round. The Series D is being led by Prosperity7, the investment arm of petrochemical giant Aramco (aka the Saudi Arabian Oil Company), which is coming on as a strategic investor. Previous backers Clear Ventures,...
Sesame Labs raises $4.5M to help improve web3 marketing tools
Sesame Labs, a web3 marketing platform, raised a $4.5 million seed round co-led by Wing Venture Capital and Patron, co-founders Vinay Jain and Aman Jain exclusively told TechCrunch. “There hasn’t been a systematic way where people can actually interact with web3 businesses,” Vinay said. “So it became clear to us...
Jendaya raises funding to scale its Africa-focused luxury e-commerce platform
The luxury goods market in Africa and the Middle East was worth over $35 billion in 2019, with designer apparel and footwear generating more than $7 billion in retail alone. Behind such transactions is cross-border commerce, where African brands, via personal shoppers, export their items to a global audience. The more prominent scenario, however, is the opposite: In this case, African consumers get help from family and friends in the U.S. and U.K. to shop for and ship luxury items to them.
GitHub lays off 10% and goes fully remote
GitHub will also continue its hiring freeze, which it first announced in January, and also make a number of other internal changes to “protect the short-term health” of its business. “We announced a number of difficult but necessary decisions and budgetary realignments to both protect the health of...
Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3
Tesla’s investor day will be held at the company’s Gigafactory Texas located near Austin. The event will be live streamed. Some of the company’s institutional and retail investors will be invited to attend in person, according to the company. Investors will be able to see its production line and discuss topics like the company’s long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform and capital allocation with its leadership team, according to the company.
After a record 2022, 8 investors explain why it’s ‘still just Day 1’ for Africa’s startup ecosystem
For the first time, the sector attracted over 1,100 unique investors in 2022, which in turn resulted in a record fundraising haul of $6.5 billion, according to data from Partech. In fact, even some of the excesses of 2021 were eclipsed when the number of investments on the continent rose...
