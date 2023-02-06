Read full article on original website
The 10 best deals on Amazon under $25
Amazon’s under-$25 deals today include a flurry of fun products that will elevate your skincare routine, streamline your packing, and keep your home (and clothes) free of animal hair. Amazon deals under $25. Korean Skin Care Korean Beauty - 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum — $16.39 ($8.61 off;...
Preorder a Samsung Galaxy S23 and get a bonus $50 Amazon gift card
Smartphones have become an essential part of everyday life. Not only do we use them to make phone calls and send texts, but to connect with friends and family, check email, get directions, play games, join work meetings and more. If you're looking for a smartphone that can do it all, Amazon has a deal: Right now, you can purchase a Samsung Galaxy S23 for $799.99 and get a bonus $50 Amazon gift card.
This party-ready Anker Soundcore portable speaker is $63 at Walmart today
Whether you’re going on a camping trip, headed to the beach, or just want to play music while you’re in the shower, a portable speaker is a game-changer. You can take them just about anywhere, and if they’re waterproof, the possibilities are endless. Right now at Walmart, this Anker Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Speaker is on sale for $63 so you can bring the party with you wherever you go.
Amazon Prime members can get 24 roses for $25 just in time for Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve probably waited until the last minute to get your shopping done. If that sounds like you, it’s time to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership so you can take advantage of exclusive deals just in time for the big day. Right now at Amazon, members can order two dozen roses from Whole Foods Market for just $24.99 ($10 off).
Age of AI: ChatGPT, Bard and How Money Advice Might Evolve
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Will artificial intelligence guide our financial lives one day? Provide us with personalized advice and help us make the correct wealth-building decisions?. ChatGPT, Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant and new tools called Ernie, Andi and Bard (were those Sesame Street characters?), along with the...
Save up to $900 on a Purple mattress set for President's Day
This is a deal so good you won’t even need to sleep on it to decide: up to $900 on mattress sets from Purple during its President’s Day Sale. The brand, which has been used in hospitals for more than 20 years, is best known for its injection-molded, squishy layer, which it calls GelFlex Grid (you’ll get a sample of it with your order). Our tester, who tried out the Purple Plus, had rave reviews, waking up after her first night’s sleep on the mattress “like a literal baby. I was on my back, with my arms above my head and drool on my pillow. It was a great night’s rest. I wasn't sweaty like I used to be. I felt well-rested and comfortable.”
