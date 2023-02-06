Letters to the editor: Kirk spreads disinformation; support for Fairgrounds stadium

Kirk shows ignorance of GOP

Concerning Charles Kirk’s speech at Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park, I can remember back when conservatives were strongly anti-communist and saw Russia as our enemy. Since Trump came along, they suddenly are in Putin’s corner. If we were to only send humanitarian aid to Ukraine the Russians would soon take over the country and the rapes, murders and ethnic cleansing would continue.

Anyone who can’t see that is at best ignorant of world history and at worst willing to side with evil. Was Hitler satisfied when he annexed Austria? Putin has said he wants to reconstitute the Russian empire.

William Barr, the most subservient Attorney General in our history, and several Republican leaders told Trump that the election was fair. Anyone telling a crowd that the election was stolen is seeking power and spreading evil. I suggest that Mr. Kirk read the many admonishments in the Bible about spreading rumors.

Alex Magdaleno, Camarillo

Benefits of minor league stadium

Re: Arlene Martinez’s Jan. 31 guest column, “Fairgrounds stadium is off-base”:

I read Ms. Martinez’s guest column and could not disagree more.

Last summer I trekked across Southern California to see the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. I saw a stadium full of families, Little League baseball players, teens and young adults on date night, and seniors, all enjoying the game. The parking was easy and accessible and a very enjoyable experience. I later stopped in the area for food and gas as I was leaving. This was all done much more cheaply than heading to Dodger Stadium and trying to park in the area.

Ms. Martinez makes some sort of jump to taxpayer-funded stadiums using major league examples. How did this get in the conversation? I see her sources for not being economic developers. But, as noted with her major league example, where area does this come from? In recent years I watched the St. Paul Saints develop a great fan following with private money and redevelop an area of town that needed it while in the shadow of the Minnesota Twins.

We have a Fairgrounds that needs extensive work and doesn’t have the money. Almost every building needs a new roof. Where is that money? It gets short-term clients with no long-term economic plan. The loss of the gun shows (and I’m leaving the other issues out of it) is a financial loss and I don’t think the Strawberry Festival will cover it. The Fair Board doesn’t want to lose control. How does one make up the $500,000 that walked out the door during the Fair?

With the developer, the grounds still support the Fair, is available for concerts and year-round events, and maintenance and upkeep get done. It would give me a reason to go to Ventura. Yeah, I’m a baseball fan.

Timothy Combs, Oxnard