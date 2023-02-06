Ohio Associated Press basketball polls: 5 Cincinnati teams headline DI girls

The Associated Press released its latest Ohio boys and girls basketball polls. The postseason for Ohio girls teams tips off Monday night while the sectional draws for boys was just announced.

In Cincinnati, Fairfield boys basketball dropped three spots in Division I to No. 10. The Indians wrapped up a Greater Miami Conference title last week with a win over Hamilton. Taft dropped a spot in Division II to No. 4 despite wrapping up a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference title with a victory over Woodward, which dropped two spots to No. 10.

On the girls' side, West Clermont remained unbeaten and atop the Division I poll. Five of the Top-6 Division I teams in Ohio are from Cincinnati. Mason is No. 2 after beating No. 6 Lakota East for a GMC title on Saturday. Princeton, winners of nine straight, moved up four spots to No. 3. Undefeated Talawanda (21-0) received a first-place vote and moved up four spots to No. 4.

In Division II, Purcell Marian remained at No. 4. The Cavaliers are 19-2 on the year and have not lost to an Ohio opponent all season. Badin moved up one spot to No. 8 after extending its winning streak to nine.

Here are the latest polls.

Boys basketball

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right.

Division I

1. Centerville (5) 17-2, 117, 2

2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 15-1, 110, 1

3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-2, 79, 4

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2, 75, 5

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16-2, 72, 3

6. Stow-Munroe Falls 16-2, 55, 8

7. Akron SVSM 13-5, 49, 6

8. Garfield Hts. 16-3, 31, 10

9. Pickerington Central 14-5, 24, T10

10. Fairfield 16-4, 19, 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Heights Wayne 18, Avon Lake 17, Westerville N. 15, Elder 14.

Division II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 19-0, 117, 1

2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3) 19-2, 115, 2

3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 18-1, 96, 4

4. Taft 16-2, 93, 3

5. Sandusky 18-1, 54, 7

6. Toledo Central Catholic 14-4, 47, 6

7. Defiance 16-2, 41, 5

8. Youngstown Ursuline 16-1, 32, 8

tie-8. Zanesville Maysville 18-1, 32, 8

10. Woodward 15-3, 31, 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 16, Carrollton 14.

Division III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 14-4, 117, 1

2. Minford (1) 17-1, 91, 3

3. Casstown Miami East (1) 19-2, 87, 4

4. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-3, 81, 5

5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 15-3, 54, 2

6. Columbus Africentric 17-4, 43, 7

7. Martins Ferry 16-1, 39, T-8

8. Malvern 18-1, 30, 10

9. Worthington Christian 16-2, 29, T-8

10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 17-3, 22, NR

tie-10. S. Point 16-3, 22, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 20, Youngstown Liberty 19, Gahanna Cols. Academy 15, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.

Division IV

1. Richmond Hts. (12) 20-0, 129, 1

2. Jackson Center 19-1, 107, 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 20-0, 90, 3

4. Russia 18-2, 73, 5

5. Convoy Crestview 16-2, 61, 4

6. Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3, 58, T-7

7. Lowellville 17-1, 41, 6

8. Troy Christian 18-3, 39, 6

9. Caldwell 17-2, 37, T-7

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 16-3, 21, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 15.

Girls basketball

Division I

1. West Clermont (8) 22-0, 132, 1

2. Mason (3) 21-1, 116, 2

3. Cin. Princeton 20-2, 71, 7

4. Oxford Talawanda (1) 21-0, 64, 8

5. Olmsted Falls 17-3, 63, 5

6. Lakota East 19-3, 59, 3

7. Marysville (1) 19-2, 58, 4

8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2, 55, 9

9. Pickerington Central 16-4, 54, 6

10. Toledo Start 17-2, 27, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23.

Division II

1. Kettering Alter (4) 19-3, 103, 1

tie-1. Toledo Central Catholic (3) 19-2, 103, 2

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 21-0, 97, 3

4. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2, 82, 4

5. Canfield (1) 18-1, 64, 6

6. Alliance Marlington 18-2, 63, 5

7. Copley 21-1, 57, 7

8. Hamilton Badin (1) 19-2, 44, 9

9. Chillicothe Unioto 21-0, 37, 8

10. Akron SVSM 14-4, 22, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21, Findlay Liberty-Benton 18.

Division III

1. Worthington Christian (10) 19-1, 124, 1

2. Seaman N. Adams (2) 22-0, 109, 2

3. Belmont Union Local 21-0, 84, 4

4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 13-6, 76, 3

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-3, 74, 5

6. Cols. Africentric 17-4, 59, 7

7. Smithville 19-2, 46, 6

8. Portsmouth W. 21-1, 45, 8

9. Wheelersburg 20-2, 27, 9

10. Doylestown Chippewa 17-4, 16, NR

tie-10. Tipp City Bethel 18-4, 16, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15, Apple Creek Waynedale 13, Rockford Parkway 12.

Division IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (13) 22-0, 138, 1

2. Ft. Loramie 19-2, 120, 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 21-0, 104, 3

4. Richmond Hts. 18-3, 70, 5

5. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-3, 60, 7

6. Hannibal River 20-1, 56, 8

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2, 44, 6

8. Tol. Christian 15-4, 34, 4

9. Convoy Crestview 15-4, 26, T-10

10. Crown City S. Gallia 18-3, 25, 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 23, Leipsic 21, New Middletown Spring. 16, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 15.