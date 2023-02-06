ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Associated Press basketball polls: 5 Cincinnati teams headline DI girls

By Shelby Dermer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uu9wY_0keIPpbX00

The Associated Press released its latest Ohio boys and girls basketball polls. The postseason for Ohio girls teams tips off Monday night while the sectional draws for boys was just announced.

In Cincinnati, Fairfield boys basketball dropped three spots in Division I to No. 10. The Indians wrapped up a Greater Miami Conference title last week with a win over Hamilton. Taft dropped a spot in Division II to No. 4 despite wrapping up a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference title with a victory over Woodward, which dropped two spots to No. 10.

On the girls' side, West Clermont remained unbeaten and atop the Division I poll. Five of the Top-6 Division I teams in Ohio are from Cincinnati. Mason is No. 2 after beating No. 6 Lakota East for a GMC title on Saturday. Princeton, winners of nine straight, moved up four spots to No. 3. Undefeated Talawanda (21-0) received a first-place vote and moved up four spots to No. 4.

In Division II, Purcell Marian remained at No. 4. The Cavaliers are 19-2 on the year and have not lost to an Ohio opponent all season. Badin moved up one spot to No. 8 after extending its winning streak to nine.

Here are the latest polls.

Boys basketball

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right.

Division I

1. Centerville (5) 17-2, 117, 2

2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 15-1, 110, 1

3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-2, 79, 4

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2, 75, 5

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16-2, 72, 3

6. Stow-Munroe Falls 16-2, 55, 8

7. Akron SVSM 13-5, 49, 6

8. Garfield Hts. 16-3, 31, 10

9. Pickerington Central 14-5, 24, T10

10. Fairfield 16-4, 19, 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Heights Wayne 18, Avon Lake 17, Westerville N. 15, Elder 14.

Division II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 19-0, 117, 1

2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3) 19-2, 115, 2

3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 18-1, 96, 4

4. Taft 16-2, 93, 3

5. Sandusky 18-1, 54, 7

6. Toledo Central Catholic 14-4, 47, 6

7. Defiance 16-2, 41, 5

8. Youngstown Ursuline 16-1, 32, 8

tie-8. Zanesville Maysville 18-1, 32, 8

10. Woodward 15-3, 31, 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 16, Carrollton 14.

Division III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 14-4, 117, 1

2. Minford (1) 17-1, 91, 3

3. Casstown Miami East (1) 19-2, 87, 4

4. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-3, 81, 5

5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 15-3, 54, 2

6. Columbus Africentric 17-4, 43, 7

7. Martins Ferry 16-1, 39, T-8

8. Malvern 18-1, 30, 10

9. Worthington Christian 16-2, 29, T-8

10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 17-3, 22, NR

tie-10. S. Point 16-3, 22, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 20, Youngstown Liberty 19, Gahanna Cols. Academy 15, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.

Division IV

1. Richmond Hts. (12) 20-0, 129, 1

2. Jackson Center 19-1, 107, 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 20-0, 90, 3

4. Russia 18-2, 73, 5

5. Convoy Crestview 16-2, 61, 4

6. Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3, 58, T-7

7. Lowellville 17-1, 41, 6

8. Troy Christian 18-3, 39, 6

9. Caldwell 17-2, 37, T-7

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 16-3, 21, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 15.

Girls basketball

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right.

Division I

1. West Clermont (8) 22-0, 132, 1

2. Mason (3) 21-1, 116, 2

3. Cin. Princeton 20-2, 71, 7

4. Oxford Talawanda (1) 21-0, 64, 8

5. Olmsted Falls 17-3, 63, 5

6. Lakota East 19-3, 59, 3

7. Marysville (1) 19-2, 58, 4

8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2, 55, 9

9. Pickerington Central 16-4, 54, 6

10. Toledo Start 17-2, 27, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23.

Division II

1. Kettering Alter (4) 19-3, 103, 1

tie-1. Toledo Central Catholic (3) 19-2, 103, 2

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 21-0, 97, 3

4. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2, 82, 4

5. Canfield (1) 18-1, 64, 6

6. Alliance Marlington 18-2, 63, 5

7. Copley 21-1, 57, 7

8. Hamilton Badin (1) 19-2, 44, 9

9. Chillicothe Unioto 21-0, 37, 8

10. Akron SVSM 14-4, 22, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21, Findlay Liberty-Benton 18.

Division III

1. Worthington Christian (10) 19-1, 124, 1

2. Seaman N. Adams (2) 22-0, 109, 2

3. Belmont Union Local 21-0, 84, 4

4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 13-6, 76, 3

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-3, 74, 5

6. Cols. Africentric 17-4, 59, 7

7. Smithville 19-2, 46, 6

8. Portsmouth W. 21-1, 45, 8

9. Wheelersburg 20-2, 27, 9

10. Doylestown Chippewa 17-4, 16, NR

tie-10. Tipp City Bethel 18-4, 16, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15, Apple Creek Waynedale 13, Rockford Parkway 12.

Division IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (13) 22-0, 138, 1

2. Ft. Loramie 19-2, 120, 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 21-0, 104, 3

4. Richmond Hts. 18-3, 70, 5

5. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-3, 60, 7

6. Hannibal River 20-1, 56, 8

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2, 44, 6

8. Tol. Christian 15-4, 34, 4

9. Convoy Crestview 15-4, 26, T-10

10. Crown City S. Gallia 18-3, 25, 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 23, Leipsic 21, New Middletown Spring. 16, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
ERLANGER, KY
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati announce 2023 dates

CINCINNATI — Mark your calendars, Cincinnati. Dates have just been announced for two of the biggest festivals in the city. Taste of Cincinnati and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return in 2023. Video above: Taste of Cincinnati 2022. Taste of Cincinnati will be held May 27-29, and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

11 Quirky Facts About Ohio That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

You know the saying that truth is stranger than fiction? Well, that’s definitely the case in Ohio. The Buckeye State has a fascinating history that, at times, seems too fantastic to be true. Don’t believe us? Here are 11 quirky facts about Ohio they probably didn’t teach you in school…
OHIO STATE
thekatynews.com

7 Legendary Concerts That Happened in Ohio

Like many other states, Ohio is also one of the places where many legendary concerts have happened and have a great local music scene with bands like Mushroomhead, The Floorwalkers, The Spikedrivers, and others. There are so many legendary concerts in Ohio by various singers and bands who have entertained...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops

Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati Herald

After decades in Evendale, City prepares to relocate its gun range

Vice Mayor gives brief update in Public Safety Committee, Feb. 7. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long stated that site preparation should begin soon at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun range. The Hamilton County Sheriffs’ gun range in Colerain Township is the future site of the Regional Safety Complex which will include a new gun range for the Cincinnati Police Department. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney gave a brief update on the plans at Cincinnati City Council’s Public Safety and Governance Committee meeting on Feb. 7. Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto is scheduled to give an in-depth presentation before the same committee on Wednesday, February 22, at 9:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy