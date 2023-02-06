ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Indiana native John Mellencamp to bring tour to Kentucky Center. Here's how to get tickets

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mmko9_0keIPoy200

He was born in a small town — Seymour, Indiana — and like many aspiring young musicians, when John Mellencamp was 23 years old, he left for New York City.

Mellencamp has become a rock legend with a spot in the Rock and Roll and Songwriters halls of Fame, a couple of Grammy Awards (plus many nominations), and 22 Top 40 Hits. He is also an accomplished artist and keeps an art studio in his hometown in Indiana.

Sunday, the 71-year-old returned to his Indiana roots, kicking off his "Live and In Person 2023" tour at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington, Indiana. The southern Indiana native, known for his style of gritty, heartland rock, will circle back to the region where he grew up when he performs at Louisville's Kentucky Center, 501 W Main St., on April 17 and 18.

Ticket package prices range from around $58 to $333 with VIP packages also available. For information, visit kentuckyperformingarts.org.

The artist formerly known as John Cougar has written a series of timeless classics including "Small Town," "Pink Houses," and "Jack & Diane." His current 76-city North American tour will make stops in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta and Los Angeles ― and wraps up in South Bend, Indiana.

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Purdue Poly student killed in weekend shooting

Purdue Polytechnic High School student James Johnson III was killed in a shooting the evening of Feb. 4 at a home in Irvington. “Devastated to hear of the loss of one of Purdue Poly’s best and brightest,” a tweet from the school’s athletics Twitter account read. “… James was certainly one of a kind and will be missed the entire Techie family.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IN
WTHI

New business opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city's newest business Tuesday. Movement Mortgage cut the ribbon on its Terre Haute location. The company helps people looking for homes get financing. There are locations across the country. Movement Mortgage's offices are open from 9 A.M....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

Overnight Shooting at Food Mart

One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Project SEARCH provides educational opportunities and jobs for high school students with disabilities. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Dale Wright

Michael Dale Wright, 65, passed away Monday, February 6, 2022. Born February 13, 1957, in Orange County, he was the son of John and Nadine (Wright) Sanders. Michael was of the Christian faith. He was a lifelong construction worker and enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. Surviving are his son, Michael...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy