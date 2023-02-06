ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Colorado River states fail to strike agreement; feds may step in

By Dustin Bleizeffer WyoFile.com
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ef7lH_0keIPifg00

Hopes to forge a plan to reduce Colorado River Basin water use by 15% to 25% this year disintegrated last week with dueling proposals that pit California against Arizona and other basin states, including Wyoming.

That leaves the U.S. Department of the Interior and Bureau of Reclamation, which issued the water-savings challenge in June 2022, to potentially impose their own plan to cut releases from Lake Powell and Lake Mead to maintain hydropower generation.

“Given the magnitude of water-use reductions that are being considered, talks between the Basin States have been very difficult at times,” Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart said in an email to WyoFile.

Responding to a Jan. 31 deadline, Wyoming joined fellow Upper Colorado River Basin states — as well as Nevada and Arizona in the Lower Basin — in supporting a proposed “consensus-based” model for better accounting of actual water supplies, including water losses due to evaporation and seepage at Lake Mead. That framework, if implemented, should result in a water savings of 1.5 million acre-feet to 3.3 million acre-feet of water, according to a letter signed by water officials representing the six states.

But those proposed water savings may not be fully realized this year. Plus, the six-state proposal leaves open the prospect for major water cuts this year to the Lower Basin states, particularly California — the largest consumer of Colorado River water in the system. California countered this week with its own proposal for short-term water savings that would maintain the state’s bargaining power rooted in its senior water rights. That plan would shift the burden of water cuts to Arizona, which has water rights that are junior to California’s.

“I think that’s why Arizona was quick to jump on the letter with the other six states,” Great Basin Water Network Executive Director Kyle Roerink said.

Arizona prefers the consensus-building approach to sharing the pain of water-use reductions, Roerink said, over a strict adherence to the legal framework to restrict water use among those with the most junior water rights.

“In both letters, you have some serious shots across the bow as it relates to litigation and political posturing,” Roerink said. “And no one is calling on the Congress to fix this.”

Although the six-state proposal that Wyoming signed on to doesn’t commit specific, voluntary water-use reductions, it’s a necessary “next step toward a consensus solution,” Gebhart said.

“As we continue the process, we try to understand and respect the very difficult realities being faced by California and the other Basin States,” he said. “We remain committed to working with the other Basin States and impacted water users to find consensus solutions.”

Despite varying legal positions and dire circumstances faced by each Colorado River stakeholder, some observers say Wyoming and the other Upper Basin states have offered up too little to help address the immediate problem that threatens some 40 million people who rely on the river.

“The Upper Basin is getting off scot-free,” Roerink said. “Plus, there’s no prohibitions put forth on potentially new development of Upper Basin water, like the West Fork of Battle Creek, for example.”

Regardless of what new actions the federal government may take in coming months, the Bureau of Reclamation will continue to rely on releasing extra volumes of water from Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Wyoming-Utah border to help balance levels at downstream reservoirs, according to those close to the issue.

The bureau enacted extra releases totaling 625,000 acre-feet of water from the reservoir since 2021, and is expected to announce additional releases in April or May. Flaming Gorge was at 69% capacity in January, according to the bureau. If that continues into the summer, many boat ramps will be left high and dry, threatening the local recreation economy.

Meantime, Wyoming and the Upper Colorado River Commission are encouraging voluntary water conservation, soliciting interest in a program that pays irrigators, municipalities and industrial facilities to leave water in streams that flow to the Colorado River.

This week, the UCRC extended the application deadline for the System Conservation Pilot Program to March 1. Wyoming officials expect to receive 15 to 20 proposals from individual water users in coming weeks, according to the state engineer’s office.

For more information about the SCPP, visit the UCRC’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

BOPU looks to voluntarily reduce certain water use

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne may make voluntary cuts to its municipal water use and be paid per acre-foot of water saved, as many across the West continue to face historic drought. The city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will seek to save 1,500 acre-feet of water historically drawn from the Little Snake River and could be paid about $150 per acre-foot for any water sent downstream. However, according to BOPU Director Brad Brooks, no shortage for municipal users will actually occur. Through an exchange system,...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wyoming News

States with the biggest Native American populations

More than 5 million Native Americans live in the United States as members of 574 federally recognized and 63 state-recognized tribes. That number is projected to rise to 10 million by 2060. A federally recognized tribe is a sovereign entity with a government-to-government relationship with the United States, as well as the rights of self-governance in such areas as tribal law and taxation. Just 13% of Native Americans live within...
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

#44. Hawaii

- Native American population: 4,837 - Proportion of state's population: 0.3% (#39 highest among all states) Native Hawaiians, who make up more than a quarter of the state's population, are distinct from Native Americans. Native Hawaiians are an aboriginal people descended from Polynesians who discovered the islands more than 1,000 years ago. Their monarchy was overthrown and their territory annexed, with backing from the U.S. government, at the end of the 1800s. That takeover was urged on by American sugar plantation owners there.
HAWAII STATE
Wyoming News

Lummis, other senators push back on trucking regulations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and 32 of their Senate colleagues in introducing legislation overturning a proposed rule from the Environmental Protection Agency adding new regulations on heavy-duty vehicle emissions. “When you increase the cost of a new heavy-duty truck, you end up increasing the prices that people in Wyoming pay for essential goods,” Lummis said in a news release. “This overly burdensome rule from the EPA would cause incredible harm to not only the trucking industry, but our supply chain. Amidst record inflation, the Biden administration should be focused on implementing policies that help reduce costs for the American people instead of pushing Green New Deal priorities.” The EPA finalized its rule on new emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles on Dec. 20 as part of the Clean Air Act. The rule would go into effect on March 27. The EPA estimates it would cost an additional $2,568 to $8,304 per vehicle following this new standard.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Cheyenne offers Environmental Site Assessments in West Edge Area

CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne is seeking landowners within the West Edge area who are interested in having a qualified environmental professional complete Phase I and/or Phase II Environmental Site Assessments on their properties. These assessments could help facilitate sale, expansion or redevelopment, and will be completed at no charge to the landowner. In October 2022, the city of Cheyenne received a $500,000 Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Assessment Grant...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy