Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend high school results, schedules: Basketball, golf, wrestling

Leah Cisneros’ quick ascension to being one of the state’s top wrestlers in Class 5A at 119 pounds is not a surprise to those around her. Cisneros’ combination of work ethic, aggressiveness and a keen grasp of fundamentals taught by Carroll wrestling coach Corey Bellino, Cisneros has taken that combination as a junior and has put herself in position to not only qualify for the state meet again but grab a spot on the podium.

1 DAY AGO