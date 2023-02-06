Get Ready To Host Your Most Expensive Super Bowl Party Yet

What happened

Americans plan to spend an average of $115 on the Super Bowl this year, according to a LendingTree survey . But that's not the cost of attending the big game -- it's the cost of game-related expenses, such as food for a Super Bowl party.

So what

The $115 Americans are planning to spend on the Super Bowl this year is a 31% jump from the $88 they planned to spend in 2022.

"The cost of practically everything has gone up, so it makes sense that if you're going to spend on the game this year, you're probably going to spend more than you did last year," said LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz. "Still, 31% is a pretty big leap. That more people are planning to spend on Super Bowl-related expenses this year speaks to the game's power. The data clearly shows that while many are making sacrifices because of higher prices, many aren't willing to do so with the Super Bowl."

As of December 2022, total food costs were up 10.4% annually in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The cost of food at home was up 11.8% compared to late 2021, while the cost of food away from home was up 8.3%.

Now what

Twenty percent of Americans plan to invite guests over for the big game, and if you're going to host, do your best to keep your costs down.

Preparing food at home is likely your best bet in that regard. While the cost of food at home has risen at a faster pace than the cost of food away from home (such as restaurant meals and takeout orders), the latter is still apt to be your more expensive option. Find easy recipes you can make in your kitchen, or make your party a potluck affair where everyone chips in.

Along these lines, don't upgrade your equipment if doing so will mean having to carry a credit card balance forward. A good 14% of Gen Zers plan to buy new electronics ahead of the big game. But that's an expense you should skip if you don't have the cash in your savings account to cover that sort of purchase outright.

Chances are, your fellow football fans will be excited to get out of the house and watch the big game in good company. So there's no need to mess up your finances when a low-key gathering featuring a regular old TV will more than suffice.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .