houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
ktalnews.com
Suspected drunk driver hits, injures SPD officer assisting another driver
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.
KSLA
Shreveport Police sergeant struck by car while assisting motorist
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police sergeant was blocking traffic in his car when a speeding Audi crashed into him. On Feb. 9, at 11:34 p.m., Sergeant Marcus Hines was assisting a stalled motorist on I-49 just before the I-20 east and westbound exit ramps. While Hines was blocking traffic in a marked SPD unit with active overhead lighting he was struck by a 2015 Audi that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
houmatimes.com
Houma Police to conduct DWI Saturation Patrols
The Houma Police Department announced that during the 2023 Mardi Gras season saturation patrols throughout the city limits will be conducted in an effort to combat issues surrounding impaired driving. If anyone decides to consume alcoholic beverages, to please have a designated driver available. Impaired driving is one of the highest contributing factors in accidents surrounding major events such as Mardi Gras. Please partner with our agency to ensure that the roadways are safe.
Police chase ends with drugs tossed out window and car crashed in Bayou Lafourche
A Louisiana man has been booked on a list of charges after Lafourche Parish deputies say he attempted to avoid a traffic stop with several types of drugs in his car.
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in Louisiana in a multi-agency investigation to remove drugs and firearms from Louisiana streets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the Gonzales Police Department (GPD)...
houmatimes.com
LDWF make arrest for aggravated cruelty to animals
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Patterson man on Feb. 7 for alleged wildlife violations in St. Mary Parish. Agents arrested Harris DeHart, 45, for aggravated cruelty to animals, contributing to a delinquency of a juvenile, illegally taking non-game quadrupeds and failing to have a personal flotation on someone under 17 years old while underway in a vessel.
KSLA
Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man who reportedly was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle. On Feb. 4 at 1:20 a.m., officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.
lafourchegazette.com
Lockport man on parole arrested on multiple drug charges
A Lockport man on parole was arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office this week after being found with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Sheriff Craig Webre said that Roland Collins, 36, was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Through investigation, narcotics agents obtained a...
Chalmette man arrested after drug bust
CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested 45-year-old Kawanas Hammond on narcotics charges after a home search. On Wednesday (Feb. 8th), deputies responded to a tip that Hammond was supposedly involved in illegal drug activity. After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Hammond’s home recovering several plastic bags in heroin and […]
KTBS
Woman found shot to death in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - The number of homicides rose up by one late Thursday in Shreveport when police were called to the 2600 block of W. College near Hearne shortly before midnight. According to SPD, a woman was found dead on the ground. She'd been shot in the head. No arrest...
KSLA
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport PD searching for suspect in violent assault
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a violent assault. Authorities responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien St. on Jan. 25. Officers found a victim, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
NOLA.com
Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing
New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
KSLA
Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Jauilan Adams armed with a handgun. The officers determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
NOPD arrests suspect in Gentilly shooting near Walmart
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the Tuesday shooting in Gentilly that resulted in a Walmart being locked down for a couple of hours. NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns said that NOPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory Woods for second-degree murder and were able to apprehend him without incident in New Orleans East on Wednesday afternoon.
houmatimes.com
Vehicle chase ends on Hollywood Road Extension
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is responding to the community concerning the events which led to an increased showing of Law Enforcement presence in the Southdown Mandalay and Hollywood Road Extension area, on the afternoon of February 6, 2023, shortly after 5pm. Deputies of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol...
ktalnews.com
Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
NOLA.com
Victims climb to 7 in mass shooting at Chef and Bullard; two adults dead, two children injured
An unknown suspect opened fire on seven victims in a mass shooting late Wednesday near Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, according to New Orleans police. Two children were shot and two adults died in the shooting, police said. A report issued by police at around 8 p.m. put the...
