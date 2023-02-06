ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Spend an Incredible Summer at YMCA’s Camp Michikamau

HARRIMAN, NY — Get back to the basics this summer with the Greater Bergen County YMCA’s full outdoor sleepaway camping experience with plenty of swimming. At Camp Michikamau, offered at Harriman State Park, kids get to be kids while making childhood memories that last a lifetime. “Camp Michikamau...
HARRIMAN, NY
Spring into Fitness and Fun at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA

The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA is the place to be this spring! The Y is offering programs for youth, teens and adults, including a number of new classes and returning favorites. The Y is currently undergoing an exciting building expansion project and programs and services will continue throughout construction. The Y’s...
FANWOOD, NJ
Randolph Girls Basketball Wins again on Night Honoring “Women in Sports”

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph Lady Rams basketball team kept their magical 2022-23 season going strong when they defeated Mendham 56-28 on Tuesday Feb. 7, moving their record to 19-1. The girls hope the win helps keep their momentum positive as they gear up for a County Tournament Semifinals matchup ( Friday Feb 10 ) with powerhouse Morris Catholic, a team who is ranked among the top in the country. ( game and ceremony photos in link at bottom of page )
RANDOLPH, NJ
Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Routs Millburn, 11-4

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Zack Guiffrida scored four goals and passed for two assists to lead the Clifton United ice hockey team to an 11-4 victory over Millburn on Wednesday. Ryan Montana had two goals and two assists and Trevor Rascher scored two goals for Clifton United (10-8-2), which included players on its roster from Cedar Grove.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship

Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007. Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Prospect Park School No. 1 is Also Number One in Kindness

PROSPECT PARK, NJ - “If you can be anything, be kind." Prospect Park Superintendent of Schools and Principal for School No. 1, Dr. Tyeshia Reels, said that is a saying that matches the district's Great Kindness Challenge, which took place in the later part of January. From January 23...
PROSPECT PARK, NJ
HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Hackensack in Final Seconds

PARAMUS, NJ — The Spartans (10-11) were defeated by the Hackensack Comets (10-13) 53-51 on Tuesday, February 7. Junior Mateen Aminyar led the way with 21 points in the loss. Senior Firaol Tulu added 13 points as the Spartans’ second-leading scorer. Sign Up for FREE Paramus Newsletter. Get...
PARAMUS, NJ
Progress Moves Forward at New Community Center

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Think of it as a kind of audition for North Salem’s new community/senior center. The folks from The Schoolhouse Theater, Westchester’s longest continually operating professional theater group, have been patiently waiting in the wings for their cue to take the stage again at 3 Owen Road in Croton Falls, its former home.
NORTH SALEM, NY
HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs Hunterdon Central Recap

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Andrew Martin led the way with 17 points and Matthew Scerbo Jr. had a good overall game with 12 points and 11 assists as Phillipsburg High School ran past Hunterdon Central, 71-46, in a Skyland Conference cross division game on Tuesday night at Central’s Field House.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Gov. Livingston Wrestling Wins First Sectional Title Since 1981

CALDWELL, NJ - In 1981, the last time the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team won the State Sectionals, current GL coach Rick Ortega was 6 years old. None of his assistant coaches had even been born. The #1 song on the Billboard Charts in February of 1981 was “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. 42 years later, that would have been an appropriate anthem for the bus ride home as the Highlanders knocked off top seeded Caldwell 42-30 to win the North 2 Sectional Championship.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary

ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Wrestling: Hunterdon Central Edged Out in Sectional Final, 34-33

FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Howell barely got past the Hunterdon Central wrestling team to win the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 5 tournament, 34-33, Wednesday night. Howell is 22-6. Hunterdon Central is 17-4. 190 DJ Henry (H) — Pin 3:04 Patrick Kaczmarek (HC) 215 Bennett Cayero (HC) — Sudden Victory 6-4...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Learn How to Prevent T2 Diabetes

UNION, NJ - The Union Senior Center is hosting sessions to help residents prevent T2 diabetes. There will be 25 sessions in all, from March 20 to July 20, from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center at 652 Rahway Avenue. The sessions, facilitated by Lifestyle Coach Jodi Pelano of the Gateway Family YMCA, will focus on making actionable change, healthy eating, and physical activity.
Bloomfield Township Seeks Nominations for 2023 Women to Watch Recognition Awards

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield Women’s History Month Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Bloomfield Women to Watch recognition awards. This annual event recognizes and celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the community and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and impact in their personal and professional lives.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

