ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

CPD: 78 reported motor vehicle thefts, 18 guns stolen in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced 78 motor vehicle thefts were reported in January. The announcement was made in a tweet on Feb. 10. According to the CPD, 36 of the thefts involved a vehicle that was left unsecured. These incidents also resulted in 18 guns being reported stolen.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Arrest made in fatal Johns Island backyard shooting, deputies say

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a suspect was charged with murder Friday in connection with a backyard shooting last month. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, was arrested Friday. He was already in custody in Beaufort County after an arrest earlier this week, deputies said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Former Summerville officer sent to prison for taking guns and money from evidence room

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville police officer was convicted for stealing guns and money from his department's evidence room. According to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pled guilty on Feb. 9 in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. He also pled guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case. Rollings was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to one year of active time and subsequent probation.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

GCSO: Traffic stop leads to handgun seizures and three arrests

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office (GSCO) arrested three men on Feb. 9 for unlawfully carrying firearms. Jaheim Johnson, 19, Jakaii Pickney, 19, and Omar Sumpter, 20, all of Georgetown, were arrested in Dunbar following a traffic stop shortly after 4 p.m., according to a press release.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Drugs seized, arrest made in Georgetown County traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop that happened just after midnight Friday on Oatland Road in Georgetown County. After the initial traffic stop, the suspect, David Gillyard Jr., 38, locked the doors of his vehicle and drove...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery. There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said. “Last known description was a Black male wearing a mask. No […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown police seeking bank robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Department is on the scene at Anderson Brothers Bank on 706 N Fraser Street, after a reported bank robbery that took place around 4 p.m. Friday. There were reportedly no injuries at the time of the incident. Police reported the last...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO: Body located in St. Stephen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was located in St. Stephen on Feb. 9. According to a press release, Berkeley County deputies received a call for service from a concerned citizen just after 1:30 p.m. They responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville officer struck by vehicle while on duty, police department says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while on duty Thursday, according to Police Captain Chris Hirsch. Hirsch said the officer was struck by a vehicle on Trolley Road at Community Road while directing traffic for a vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
PINEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Bomb threat evacuates courthouse during Murdaugh murder trial Wednesday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Murdaugh murder trial proceedings were paused as the Colleton County courthouse was evacuated midday Wednesday. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a bomb threat received by courthouse personnel. Judge Clifton Newman announced the evacuation at 12:25 p.m. and court resumed after the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy