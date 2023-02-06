Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
CPD: 78 reported motor vehicle thefts, 18 guns stolen in January
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced 78 motor vehicle thefts were reported in January. The announcement was made in a tweet on Feb. 10. According to the CPD, 36 of the thefts involved a vehicle that was left unsecured. These incidents also resulted in 18 guns being reported stolen.
Arrest made in fatal Johns Island backyard shooting, deputies say
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a suspect was charged with murder Friday in connection with a backyard shooting last month. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, was arrested Friday. He was already in custody in Beaufort County after an arrest earlier this week, deputies said.
Former Summerville officer sent to prison for taking guns and money from evidence room
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville police officer was convicted for stealing guns and money from his department's evidence room. According to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pled guilty on Feb. 9 in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. He also pled guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case. Rollings was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to one year of active time and subsequent probation.
GCSO: Traffic stop leads to handgun seizures and three arrests
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office (GSCO) arrested three men on Feb. 9 for unlawfully carrying firearms. Jaheim Johnson, 19, Jakaii Pickney, 19, and Omar Sumpter, 20, all of Georgetown, were arrested in Dunbar following a traffic stop shortly after 4 p.m., according to a press release.
Georgetown County deputies arrest man, seize marijuana, crack cocaine and ecstasy
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested early Friday on drug charges after a traffic stop in the Oatland community of Georgetown County, deputies said. Georgetown County deputies pulled over David Gillyard, Jr., 38, but after the initial stop, authorities said he locked his doors and began to drive away. A sheriff’s office […]
Drugs seized, arrest made in Georgetown County traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop that happened just after midnight Friday on Oatland Road in Georgetown County. After the initial traffic stop, the suspect, David Gillyard Jr., 38, locked the doors of his vehicle and drove...
Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery. There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said. “Last known description was a Black male wearing a mask. No […]
Man arrested after body found outside Johns Island home last month
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man is facing a charge of murder in connection with a body that was found outside a Johns Island home last month. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home off Gibbs Road on January 14 after a body was discovered in the backyard. […]
Three facing gun charges after traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three individuals are facing gun charges following a traffic stop in Georgetown County on Thursday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the Dunbar community. The stop resulted in the seizure of three handguns, authorities said. 19-year-old Jakaii […]
Georgetown police seeking bank robbery suspect
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Department is on the scene at Anderson Brothers Bank on 706 N Fraser Street, after a reported bank robbery that took place around 4 p.m. Friday. There were reportedly no injuries at the time of the incident. Police reported the last...
Summerville man arrested with stolen gun, drugs after police chase in Charleston: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Summerville is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a chase in Charleston on Tuesday, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Mark Lee Frasier, 31, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine...
Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
BCSO: Body located in St. Stephen
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was located in St. Stephen on Feb. 9. According to a press release, Berkeley County deputies received a call for service from a concerned citizen just after 1:30 p.m. They responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line.
Summerville officer struck by vehicle while on duty, police department says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while on duty Thursday, according to Police Captain Chris Hirsch. Hirsch said the officer was struck by a vehicle on Trolley Road at Community Road while directing traffic for a vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Summerville man sentenced to life after murdering wife with butcher knife
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, a Summerville man was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his wife in 2019, according to the office of the First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe. Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced in the killing of wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe. She...
Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found with no food, water for seven days
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to […]
BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
2 teens arrested following armed robbery in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of two victims, according to the Charleston Police Department. Two victims said they were walking around Alberta and Piedmont avenues – not far from Corrine Jones Park – on Monday evening when they were approached by two suspects, who pointed […]
Bomb threat evacuates courthouse during Murdaugh murder trial Wednesday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Murdaugh murder trial proceedings were paused as the Colleton County courthouse was evacuated midday Wednesday. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a bomb threat received by courthouse personnel. Judge Clifton Newman announced the evacuation at 12:25 p.m. and court resumed after the...
