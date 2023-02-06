Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's lacrosse's Kristin O'Neill named to preseason Tewaaraton Award Watch List
Penn State’s Kristin O’Neill has been named to the Tewaaraton Award preseason watch list. The honor is given out to the the men’s and women’s lacrosse players that stand out the most each season. O’Neill gains this recognition ahead of a junior season that will see...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s volleyball looks to remain dazzling with a healthy squad amid tough schedule
In the middle of the season, No. 3 Penn State finally found an oasis in its arduous schedule after confronting five straight top-10 rivals, traveling to Loretto, Pennsylvania, to face an unranked in-state opponent in Saint Francis at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Despite the toughness of the schedule, the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Aaron Brooks posts dominant victory over top-15 opponent as postseason looms
Michael Jackson once said, “You’ve been hit by a smooth criminal.” On Friday night, Aaron Brooks was the smooth criminal. Penn State defeated Rutgers 33-8 to remain perfect on the 2022-23 wrestling season, which was probably not surprising to anyone but a few overly-confident Scarlet Knight faithful. The Nittany Lions had the upper hand in eight of the 10 weight classes, with the two outliers being 125 pounds and 133 pounds due to another Roman Bravo-Young rest day.
Digital Collegian
‘We’re not playing gritty’ | Amid losing streak, Penn State men's basketball tries to reclaim identity
It’s not uncommon to find Micah Shrewsberry giddy and with a smile on his face, but as he began his postgame press conference following Penn State’s 79-74 loss to Wisconsin, his demeanor was anything but typical. The backbone of his program’s culture rides on defensive execution, the defining...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s lacrosse kicks off season against Bucknell on Saturday
Happy Valley might still be frozen, but the blue and white will take the field at Panzer Stadium against Bucknell to jumpstart its 2023 campaign. This will be the first of five games the Nittany Lions will play at home before having their first road trip. “Having a great homestand...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s lacrosse seeks revenge against Villanova after tight loss last season
Penn State looks to continue its strong start to the season in its upcoming game against Villanova. The Nittany Lions opened up the season 1-0 with an impressive 21-11 victory against the Lafayette Leopards. An impressive offensive game was put on display by the blue and white this past weekend.
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball's season-opening tournament canceled due to storm system
Penn State’s opening weekend has been set back due to a storm. After a 33-22 campaign, the blue and white was getting ready to start its third year under coach Clarisa Crowell at Coastal Carolina University’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but it will have to wait. The team...
Digital Collegian
What new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans can bring to the Nittany Lions | The 1-0 Podcast
Penn State football held its first press conference since the Rose Bowl this past week. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik took the time to discuss all things mentioned in the meeting. A large portion of discussion is allocated to Penn State’s most recent hiring...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling dominates Rutgers in Friday night dual meet
With the postseason on the horizon, Penn State traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on No. 23 Rutgers looking to remain undefeated on the year. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 33-8 on Friday night to advance to 14-0 in dual meets on the season. Rutgers came into...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball guard Jalen Pickett named to Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
Despite a three-game losing streak draining some of the momentum for Penn State, the national recognition continues to roll in for Micah Shrewsberry's top scorer. Just three days after being named a finalist for the the Bob Cousy Award, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team.
Digital Collegian
Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball
Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky requests new trial in 580-page document
In a 580-page court document, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky filed an amended motion for a new trial on Feb. 8, claiming that new evidence has been discovered. Sandusky's attorney Alexander Lindsay Jr. argued Sandusky's conviction "is the worst thing that’s happened in America since the Salem...
Digital Collegian
State College Spikes to throw Sean Clifford 'Retirement Party,' give away bobbleheads to fans
Heads will be bobbling all the way to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on July 15. The State College Spikes will throw a "Retirement Party" for former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, as part of one of their home promotional nights for the 2023 season. The first 1,000 fans at...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestler Shayne Van Ness continues to impress, could push for All-American bid
In Penn State’s 33-8 rout of Rutgers, Shayne Van Ness delivered a huge four points early in the dual. No. 13 Van Ness faced off against Rutgers’ Tony White, earning a 21-9 major decision on Friday night. With the way the first period went, the final result came...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Athletics announces hire of new deputy athletics director Brandi Stuart
Penn State added a new face to its athletics department hierarchy this morning. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft brought on Brandi Stewart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations, a role she'll begin on March 13. Stuart, who spent two years at Texas Tech as...
Digital Collegian
‘That was just Nick’ | Fellow Penn State friends reflect on the life of Nick Feinstein
Nick Feinstein was the type of kid to summit the Colorado 14ers, ski some of the most difficult double black diamond runs at Colorado resorts, hold his breath for two and a half minutes while abalone diving and get a tattoo with his resident assistant within the first two weeks of freshman year.
Digital Collegian
The safety of Happy Valley | State College residents raise concerns for their security
As State College resident Natalia Ferrer sat by a window in her off-campus residence, she noticed a woman approaching her door. Assuming the woman was her neighbor, Ferrer opened the door. The woman “pulled out a laminated piece of paper” with nail polish on it and insisted Ferrer buy the nail polish.
Digital Collegian
Ways to spend Valentine's Day in State College | Blog
Valentine's Day is a day filled with love, dates… and stress. Finding the perfect way to spend the most romantic day of the year can be a lot of pressure, but it doesn’t have to be. State College is full of romantic locations and activities for any day...
Digital Collegian
SATIRE | Finding a sport as an athletic prodigy
Editor’s Note: The collective opinion of The Daily Collegian is that Braden isn’t a star athlete, and we need to stop feeding his delusions. Sorry Braden. I’m widely known as one of Penn State’s star athletes. Penn State recruited me from my elite high school thanks...
Digital Collegian
From food to flowers | Penn State students share ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts
Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on Feb. 14 and is usually represented by symbols of romance, flowers and love letters. However, different people have their own personal ways to express love. For some Penn State students, this comes in the form of chocolate. Kathleen Cempa, who already bought chocolate as...
Comments / 0