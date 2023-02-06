ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Scheierman, Nembhard lead No. 23 Creighton over Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and nine rebounds, Ryan Nembhard added 15 on 6-of-7 shooting and dished out four assists, and No. 23 Creighton fended off a feisty Seton Hall 75-62 on Wednesday night. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points and Arthur Kaluma had 11 points...
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Fred Hoiberg is safe despite losses piling up

Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg got a vote of confidence that likely means he’s returning, despite four years without a winning season. When the Nebraska basketball season tipped off, people who thought Fred Hoiberg would get the Scott Frost treatment were plentiful. After Frost was fired just three games into his fifth season, plenty thought that Huskers’ AD Trev Alberts would have a similarly quick hook with Nebrasketball.
247Sports

Husker press conference updates with Bob Wager and Garret McGuire

The next two Husker assistants up to meet the media are Bob Wager and Garret McGuire. The tight ends coach Wager comes aboard to the Nebraska program after a long, successful career coaching in the high school ranks in Texas, most recently for the last 17 years at Arlington Martin.
1011now.com

Huskers McGuire youngest coach in Power 5 football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett McGuire is the youngest full-time coach in Power 5 football at 24-years-old. McGuire’s in charge of the wide receivers under the direction of Nebraska Head Coach, Matt Rhule. McGuire has learned from some esteemed coaches, including his father and current Texas Tech Head Coach,...
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
1011now.com

The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
kiowacountysignal.com

Meet Scoular’s new farmer advisory group

OMAHA, Nebraska (Feb. 3, 2023) – A diverse group of forward-thinking farmers is collaborating with Scoular to identify solutions to emerging farm management challenges and to influence the company’s future producer strategies. The group – called the Farm Advisory Roundtable Members, or FARM – consists of 15 producers...
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
The Associated Press

Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In the last three years of his life, Joseph Jones was repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia and delusions that a drug cartel was after him. The Nebraska man once lay down on a highway in Kansas because he wanted to be run over by a truck, but officers tackled him as he ran in front of vehicles. Time and time again, his family and the police took away his guns. But Jones was able to keep legally buying firearms and law enforcement could do little. Once a deputy returned a Glock pistol...
WOWT

Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking

ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender. Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three Metro fire departments responded to a house fire near 41st Street and Valley...
iheart.com

Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
WOWT

North Omaha OPPD plant’s continued use of coal concerning neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Concern over OPPD’s continued use of coal to produce electricity prompted North Omaha neighborhoods and other metro-area organizations to form a committee to ask questions. The committee is asking the public for reports so they can monitor the utility’s progress in shutting down the coal-fired...
