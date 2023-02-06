Read full article on original website
DHS implementing next phase of 988 lifeline plan
Implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. A year-long, multimedia campaign aims to make sure all state residents know this free and confidential service is here. Department of Health Services Crisis Services Coordinator Caroline Crehan Neumann said the message is simple....
Audit ordered for state agency that issues professional licenses
Lawmakers want to know why it takes too long to issue professional licenses in Wisconsin. Republicans on the Legislative Audit Committee order an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services. “We have way too many people waiting way too long for licenses,” said committee co-chair, Representative Robert...
More than 100 participate in DNR wolf management plan listening session
Over 100 people spoke at an online public listening session on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s wolf management plan on Tuesday night. Lac Courte Oreilles tribal member Melissa Lewis said they are happy to see more areas made off-limits to hunting in the plan. “LCO supports the goal of ensuring a sustainable wolf population to achieve its ecological role on our landscape,” Lewis said.
