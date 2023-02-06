ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion

By Orri Benatar
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon.

Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing heavy delays. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was one minor injury from the incident.

DeWine orders evacuation notice for Ohio derailment site

The Delaware County’s Sheriff’s Office stated two vehicles crashed, including a semi that was carrying hydrogen fuel that exploded. The northbound lanes are closed at Orange Road while the southbound lanes are closed at Home Road.

