Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Are Summer House’s Hannah Berner and Des Bishop Still Together? Inside Their Romance
It’s been nearly two years since Summer Housealums Hannah Berner and Des Bishop gotengaged. Their low-key relationship has fans wondering if they’re still together, though. Keep reading to get details about Hannah and Des. Are Hannah and Des Still Together?. It appears Hannah and Des are still going...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Tri-City Herald
Inside Collin Gosselin’s Strained Relationship With Siblings: ‘Others Kids Treated Him Terribly’
Family drama. Former Kate Plus 8 star Collin Gosselin continues to have a strained relationship with his estranged siblings, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “None of the kids have even spoken to Collin in five years,” a source close to the family exclusively reveals about Collin’s relationship with his brothers and sisters since moving in with their father, Jon Gosselin. “And even in 2018, when they had a mandatory visitation, and the other kids treated him terribly.”
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Young Couple Fell 800 Feet to Their Death in Selfie-Related Death at Yosemite
Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, plummeted 800 feet to their death in October 2018 all for the sake of the ultimate selfie. The tragedy occurred at Yosemite National Park in California where the bodies were found below Taft Point, a scenic overlook that has no protective railings.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
ABC's Dax Tejera Choked to Death While His Kids Were Left Unattended in Hotel Room
The ABC News producer died on Dec. 23.
Comments / 0