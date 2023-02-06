Man arrested after allegedly shooting gun at police in Clay Center

CLAY CENTER ( KSNT ) – A man is in custody and facing charges after firing a handgun at law enforcement in Clay Center.

Clay Center Police Department Chief Bill Robinson reports that police received a call at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 that a man was shooting a firearm out of his front door in the 2200 block of Eisenhower Dr. When officers approached the home, the man fire a handgun at them from inside the home.

Robinson said more law enforcement converged on the home and at 7:07 a.m. the suspect came out of the home and was taken into custody. The CCPD was assisted by Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Law enforcement did not return fire and no officers were injured during the incident.

Larry Ernsting, 75, was arrested for attempted second degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm with a bond set at $100,000. He is currently being held in the Clay County Jail.

