ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

WATCH: Full body camera video of controversial Morgantown arrest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The full video of a controversial arrest by police in Morgantown has been released. 5 News obtained the video through a public records request. You can watch the video above. (WARNING: the video contains profanity) Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

RCB student arrested on felony terroristic threats charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A student at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg was arrested Friday on a felony terroristic threats charge. Court documents identified the suspect -- who 5 News is naming due to his age and nature of the charge -- as 18-year-old Ayden Michael Jedju. The...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

MPD asking for help identifying suspects in High St. assault

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are trying to identify multiple people. According to the MPD, the people pictured are suspects in an assault that happened on Jan. 16 on High Street in Morgantown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Wheeling police arrest 3 on drug charges

Three people were arrested early Friday and are now facing drug and fugitive from justice charges by the Wheeling Police Department. Police say, around 3:30 a.m., they were patrolling the 3600 block of Chapline Street in South Wheeling and observed a man running down the street. When officers approached the individual, they say they located illegal narcotics on them and were led to a nearby residence for possible drug activity.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Mon County police investigating church burglary, trying to ID suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a church burglary and is asking for help identifying the suspect. Authorities received a report of the burglary at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, according to the MCSO. A man broke into the church, took keys to a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man arraigned on charges including attempted murder

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Tiltonsville man was arraigned in Belmont County Common Pleas Court Thursday for a burglary on January 15 in Colerain that ended in a stabbing. 27-year-old Calen Antonacci is facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, burglary and two counts of aggravated burglary. Antonacci is out of jail on $50,000 […]
TILTONSVILLE, OH
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after troopers said he led officers on a chase before crashing into a tree. Troopers were patrolling Wallace Pike in Wallace when they saw a car with an expired registration and a defective muffler being driven by 38-year-old Marshall Bunnell, Jr. on Dec. 4, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
FAIRMONT, WV
PennLive.com

Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports

A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy