WDTV
WATCH: Full body camera video of controversial Morgantown arrest
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The full video of a controversial arrest by police in Morgantown has been released. 5 News obtained the video through a public records request. You can watch the video above. (WARNING: the video contains profanity) Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded...
Second teen arrested in connection to fatal downtown shooting
Pittsburgh Police have made a second arrest in the case of a deadly Downtown shooting last month. 18-year-old Jayshon Martin was arrested without incident.
WDTV
RCB student arrested on felony terroristic threats charge
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A student at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg was arrested Friday on a felony terroristic threats charge. Court documents identified the suspect -- who 5 News is naming due to his age and nature of the charge -- as 18-year-old Ayden Michael Jedju. The...
WDTV
MPD asking for help identifying suspects in High St. assault
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are trying to identify multiple people. According to the MPD, the people pictured are suspects in an assault that happened on Jan. 16 on High Street in Morgantown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division of the...
RCB student and his father arrested after ‘Death Machine’ video
A student at Robert C. Byrd High School was arrested on Friday after deputies say he posted several threatening videos online.
WTRF
Wheeling police arrest 3 on drug charges
Three people were arrested early Friday and are now facing drug and fugitive from justice charges by the Wheeling Police Department. Police say, around 3:30 a.m., they were patrolling the 3600 block of Chapline Street in South Wheeling and observed a man running down the street. When officers approached the individual, they say they located illegal narcotics on them and were led to a nearby residence for possible drug activity.
Man charged after small child walks to 7-Eleven by himself
A man has been charged after allegedly sleeping while he was supposed to be watching a young child in Shinnston.
Fairmont Police investigating accidental shooting involving juvenile
The Fairmont Police Department said it is investigating an accidental shooting involving a juvenile that happened Tuesday evening.
WDTV
Mon County police investigating church burglary, trying to ID suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a church burglary and is asking for help identifying the suspect. Authorities received a report of the burglary at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, according to the MCSO. A man broke into the church, took keys to a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Mother of accused McKeesport cop killer said he was having a PTSD episode, court documents show
The man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another on Monday remained hospitalized Tuesday, officials said, with no date set for his initial court appearance. Johnathan Morris, 31, is charged with homicide in connection with the death of Officer Sean Sluganski. He also faces a slew of...
Man arraigned on charges including attempted murder
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Tiltonsville man was arraigned in Belmont County Common Pleas Court Thursday for a burglary on January 15 in Colerain that ended in a stabbing. 27-year-old Calen Antonacci is facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, burglary and two counts of aggravated burglary. Antonacci is out of jail on $50,000 […]
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after troopers said he led officers on a chase before crashing into a tree. Troopers were patrolling Wallace Pike in Wallace when they saw a car with an expired registration and a defective muffler being driven by 38-year-old Marshall Bunnell, Jr. on Dec. 4, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Morgantown Police release bodycam footage after viral video of domestic violence arrest
The Morgantown Police Department has released bodycam video taken while a domestic violence suspect was taken to the ground.
Mother of McKeesport shooter told emergency dispatchers her son was having a ‘PTSD episode’
Police said the man charged with killing a McKeesport police officer Monday, and wounding one other, was experiencing a mental health crisis stemming from post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the criminal complaint filed by Allegheny County Homicide detective Greg Renko, two McKeesport Police were dispatched to 1411 Wilson Street to...
WDTV
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
wtae.com
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Laurel Highlands School District teacher is facing several charges after allegedly recording a conversation with a student without that student's knowledge and sharing it with another student through text message. During a press conference Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that Ashley Thurby...
wtae.com
Washington County Courthouse evacuated after suspicious packages sent to judges
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Five Washington County judges and one county employee received suspicious packages, the FBI said Thursday. County officials discuss the investigation: Watch video of the news conference above. Two other packages were addressed to a former county employee, the FBI said. The discovery of the packages brought...
Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports
A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
McKeesport Officer Shooting: What we’ve learned about the suspect, Johnathan Morris
Channel 11 News is learning more about the man police said is responsible for shooting two McKeesport police officers on Monday, killing one of them.
Comments