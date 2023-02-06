Read full article on original website
Local entrepreneur inspires others
Red Wing is rich with local businesses, and many of the business owners are part of the Red Wing community. Local entrepreneur Andrea Hanson hopes to encourage more women to take the leap into becoming a business owner. “When I sat down and really thought about what brings me the...
Bridge closure leads to mitigation discussions
Recently Goodhue County announced that they would be closing the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45. During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Feb. 7, the Board of Commissioners discussed ways to prevent future bridge closures like this one. The county has...
Red Wing Library presents Black History Month bingo
Black History Month is a good time to read books from Black authors and about Black figures. To help the community learn, the Red Wing Library is holding a Black History Month book bingo. The bingo has several spaces that all relate to Black authors, Black characters and learning more...
Douglas Whaley
Dec. 28, 1973 - Feb. 6, 2023. ST. PAUL, Minn. - Douglas Whaley, 49, Hager City, Wis., died Monday, Feb. 6, in Regions Hospital from the results of a car accident while stopping to help someone in the ditch. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb....
Larry Tellinghuisen
Larry L. Tellinghuisen, 86, of Red Wing, MN, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born January 15, 1937, in Tyler, Minnesota the son of Emil and Lora (Heldt) Tellinghuisen and graduated from Pipestone High School in 1955. He enlisted in the US Army in 1955 and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division until 1958 when he was honorably discharged. He married Hildegard Schmitt and they later divorced. On September 27, 1979, he was united in marriage to Carleen Novek and they made their home in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin before moving to Red Wing in 2013. He enjoyed playing ball, shooting pool, camping, horseback riding, golfing and boating. He moved to Red Wing, MN in 1959 to build boats and later went to work for Red Wing Shoe, where he retired from. He is survived by his wife, Carleen; 4 children, Robert (Sharon) Tellinghuisen, Cindy Tellinghuisen, Corey (Samantha) Novek and Tracy Novek; 6 grandchildren, Vanessa (Zach) Betcher, Katarina (Darsen Ringling) Giovannoni, Victoria (Tyler) Kay, Angela (Tyler Burgess) Novek and Jordan (Emily) Brock and Austin Brock; 8 great-grandchildren, Rosabelle, Rhaiella, Zaylan, Reece, Chloe, Briggs, Brayden and Hailey and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Earl. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Red Wing Mayo Hospice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Area boys basketball: Feb. 9
Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost its second consecutive game by one point on Thursday after a 61-60 loss to Stewartville. The Cougars made up some of the first-half deficit in the second. The Tigers led by 10 points at the half. Cougar Kayden Rodrick led all scorers with 26 points. He made five...
