klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
klkntv.com
Driver walks home after flipping car into ditch west of Lincoln, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A driver walked home Thursday morning after flipping his car into a ditch west of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were sent to the single-car rollover around 3:20 a.m. near Southwest 92nd and West O Streets. When deputies arrived, they couldn’t...
KETV.com
Proctor family shares image from missing Aurora elderly couple's last known location
AURORA, Neb. — Bob and Loveda Proctor have been missing for nearly a month now. The family shared an image from a security camera taken at 1:02 a.m. on Jan. 12. They were last seen on Jan. 11 leaving a hospital in Grand Island. This image is from the...
KSNB Local4
Persons of interest sought in Grand Island skimming crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is warning people to be mindful of their bank accounts after finding skimming machines in town. Captain Dean Elliot said they were notified about two weeks ago of skimming machines on bank ATMs and gas pumps in town. Elliot said...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County deputy rescues dog from icy pond
PICKRELL, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska dog is home safely with its owner after a Gage County Sheriff's deputy rescued it from an icy pond. On Thursday at 5:46 p.m., the Gage County Sheriff's Office was called to an icy pond northwest of Pickrell. A caller reported that a dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped.
1011now.com
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
New lead discovered in search for missing elderly Nebraska couple
The search for the Proctors has been continuing since they were reported missing on Jan. 14, the Aurora police chief told 3 News Now Friday afternoon.
Woman seriously hurt in Republic County crash
It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on 260 Road, about 3 miles south of the town of Cuba.
klin.com
Bullets Fly In Air Park Neighborhood Wednesday Morning
Residents in an Air Park neighborhood called Lincoln Police after hearing several gunshots in an Air Park neighborhood just before 1:00 Wednesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers responded to a home on Lindsey Circle near NW 54th. “One of the front windows had damage consistent with gunfire and the round was located in the interior drywall.”
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
KETV.com
Armed fugitive threatens to shoot at police, leading to standoff in Lincoln on Wednesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. — Investigators said an armed fugitive threatened to fire shots at police, leading to an armed standoff in Lincoln on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., authorities responded to reports of a suspect in a parked camper near 58th and Holdredge streets. Authorities said that officers tried to...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple cows perish after cattle truck rolls in Thayer County
HEBRON, NE — First responders and cattlemen spent several hours overnight rescuing cattle after a semi truck rolled last night on Highway 81. The Hebron Fire Department says the crash happened just south of the town on the four-lane highway. The truck was hauling 57 cattle when the accident occurred, leaving the livestock trapped inside.
KSNB Local4
Alda man arrested after police recover stolen weapon
ALDA, Neb. (KSNB) - An Alda man is facing two felony weapons charges following an arrest by Grand Island Police Tuesday. Randy Thornton, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession/receiving a stolen firearm. Grand Island Police served a search warrant around 1:15 p.m....
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
gifamilyradio.com
Grand Island Arrest for Burglary & Attempted Kidnapping
(Grand Island, NE) - On Wednesday, February 8th Grand Island Police responded to a call at approximately 1:14 pm for a disturbance at 409 E 13th St. where Erick Vicente-Vicente was contacted. Vicente-Vicente (who does not live at this address) broke open the garage to the house walk-in door to gain entry to the residence. He then (through threats of violence) forced the adult victim (his ex-girlfriend) to un-lock and open a door to the bathroom where she had been hiding with 3 juveniles (ages 12, 4, and 2) after she had called 911. Ex-girlfriend advised Vicente-Vicente then ordered her to get clothes for the her and the children and he was going to take them to his residence. When officers arrived, he was contacted and refused to comply with multiple orders during his arrest. After being taken into custody, property belonging to the ex-girlfriend was found on his person. Vicente-Vicente was arrested for Burglary, Attempted-Kidnapping x4, Intentional Child Abuse Without Injury x3, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Assault Menacing Threats and Theft.
klkntv.com
Man crashes into Grand Island home, threatens family with machete, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man used a machete to threaten a Grand Island family after crashing into their home Tuesday night, police say. Around 7 p.m., Reynier Faez crashed his vehicle into the home near Lincoln Highway and South Plum Street. He then threatened to kill a family...
klkntv.com
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
kfornow.com
Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
klkntv.com
Thieves took $44,000 in equipment before dumping trailer, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for the bandits who stole $44,000 worth of equipment from a trailer before discarding it. The theft happened on Jan. 26 at Inspirmedia Productions near 66th and O Streets. Security footage shows a Chevy truck driving over the MoPac Trail to...
KSNB Local4
Second person charged in Grand Island Travelodge robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A second person has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Grand Island motel. Grand Island Police arrested Donald Evans, 38, of Grand Island on Feb. 2 following their investigation into the case. Evans has since been charged with felony aiding and abetting a...
