(Grand Island, NE) - On Wednesday, February 8th Grand Island Police responded to a call at approximately 1:14 pm for a disturbance at 409 E 13th St. where Erick Vicente-Vicente was contacted. Vicente-Vicente (who does not live at this address) broke open the garage to the house walk-in door to gain entry to the residence. He then (through threats of violence) forced the adult victim (his ex-girlfriend) to un-lock and open a door to the bathroom where she had been hiding with 3 juveniles (ages 12, 4, and 2) after she had called 911. Ex-girlfriend advised Vicente-Vicente then ordered her to get clothes for the her and the children and he was going to take them to his residence. When officers arrived, he was contacted and refused to comply with multiple orders during his arrest. After being taken into custody, property belonging to the ex-girlfriend was found on his person. Vicente-Vicente was arrested for Burglary, Attempted-Kidnapping x4, Intentional Child Abuse Without Injury x3, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Assault Menacing Threats and Theft.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO