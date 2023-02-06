ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Embraces the '90s In This Retro Makeover

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
ComicBook
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBqls_0keILzib00

Not all anime is created equally, and as a matter of fact, not all of it looks the same. Sure, the medium has some shared aesthetics, but the anime we know today looks very different from what we saw decades ago. Still, this retro look remains ever popular with netizens, and one artist is going viral now that they've given Chainsaw Man a throwback once-over.

As you can see below, the art comes from Twitter user hanavbara, a popular fan page that specializes in retro anime. Not long ago, the account blew up thanks to a Chainsaw Man tribute, and you can see why fans are obsessed with the makeover below.

After all, this retro style brings together some of the best style points from the '80s and '90s. The crisp line art, bold colors, and exaggerated eyes suit Chainsaw Man despite its shojo lens. Makima looks like a doll out of Sailor Moon somehow while Aki rocks his wide-eyed look. And of course, Pochita is thriving with this retro makeover.

Obviously, this art style is very different from how we met Chainsaw Man. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has a looser art style, and Studio MAPPA gave its anime adaptation a more realistic aesthetic. Still, this interpretation works even with Chainsaw Man's graphic nature. And to be honest, we need to see how Chainsaw Man vs Katana Man would look in this style ASAP.

Related:

What do you think about this retro take on Chainsaw Man...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @ MeganPetersCB .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Epic Chainsaw Man Cosplay Preps Power for Battle

Chainsaw Man brought its first season to life last year, and it was there fans met the one and only Power. The character has been a favorite since creator Tatsuki Fujimoto introduced them, and of course, the anime turned her popularity up to a ten. Now, one fan is stepping out with Power's most epic ...
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
ComicBook

Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid

The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
ComicBook

Netflix Picks Up Showtime Series in Surprise Swap

Netflix has been releasing a bunch knew series on their streaming service for the past few years, and the latest project to be released was the fourth season of their hit series You. You Season 4 has been getting some great reactions and even our review gave it top marks. It's funny to think that ...
ComicBook

Reboot Officially Dead, Canceled Hulu Series Fails to Find New Home

Reboot, the latest series from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, is officially dead after attempts to find a new home have come up short, according to a new report. In the days since the streamer announced they would not pick up another season of the acclaimed series, stars Johnny Knoxville and Rachel Bloom have joined ...
ComicBook

Fast X Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for Fast X, a sneak peek for which has been expected to drop during the Super Bowl basically since the movie was announced. The film is set to bring in a number of new characters, as well as reviving some fan-favorites. Jason Momoa will join the franchise as ...
ComicBook

Fast X: Sung Kang Addresses Possible Franchise Return of Gal Gadot (Exclusive)

The Fast X trailer launch event took place last night, and the trailer confirmed the return of some big franchise stars including Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Previously, it was rumored that Gal Gadot could be coming back for the tenth installment despite the fact that her character dies in the sixth film. ...
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Hypes Season 3 Premiere With New Promo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kicked off its world tour for its special Season 3 premiere, and a new promo has launched to help hype up how successful its new movie is doing overseas! While the third season of the series is currently scheduled for its full run some time this April as part ...
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Releases 'Ultra God Mission' Episode 7 Synopsis

Dragon Ball has put out the synopsis for Episode 7 of the "Ultra God Mission" Arc, which is currently running through the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. The synopsis reads: "Episode 7: A Turbulent Super Space-Time Battle From Dark King Demigra's Demonic Grasp! - After defeating Super Syn Shenron, it seemed that the crisis was ...
ComicBook

Splash Reboot With Jillian Bell Gets Writer

For years, there have been rumors about an upcoming Splash remake, and the last update came in 2019 when Jillian Bell shared that the project was still happening. Bell was initially attached to star with her 22 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum, and a new report from Deadline reveals the film has finally found its ...
ComicBook

Tulsa King Showrunner Exits Series for Season 2 Due to Creative Differences

Hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King is set to have new leadership very soon as a new report reveals the showrunner is departing. Deadline brings word that legendary TV writer/producer Terence Winter is exiting the series as showrunner for the next season of the show, but will remain an executive producer. The trade tracks the route ...
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Stars in Dunkin's Super Bowl Commercial Teaser

Ben Affleck has been making headlines for a lot of different reasons this week, from his less-than-enthused reaction at the Grammy Awards, to the trailer for Air, his new biopic about the creation of Nike's Air Jordans, Air. But with the 2023 Super Bowl right around the corner, it looks like Affleck is catching attention ...
ComicBook

New Dick Tracy Special With Warren Beatty Premiering Tonight

As some film fans may know, Warren Beatty has been hanging on to the rights to Dick Tracy ever since the feature film that he directed, produced, and starred in was released...back in 1990 (he purchased the rights in 1985). In the years following attempts were made to develop a sequel, but after one never ...
ComicBook

Eddie Murphy's Candy Cane Lane Adds New Cast Members

Candy Cane Lane has added even more talent to an already stacked cast. D.C. Young Fly, Ken Marino and Angela Johnson-Reyes all joined the Eddie Murphy movie according to Deadline. Amazon has already locked in some comedy heavyweights for this one. The beloved actor is joined by Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Redd, Robin Thede, Madison ...
ComicBook

Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead Spinoff Adds Five New Cast Members

AAMC has been hard at work fleshing out their The Walking Dead spinoffs, and one of the hottest ones has to be the upcoming Daryl Dixon series. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was originally supposed to feature both Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) but McBride quickly exited the project and it had ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
628
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy