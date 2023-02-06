Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo can now call himself a professional boxer, and an undefeated one at that. Friday, Aldo laced up the boxing gloves for the first time at Shooto Brazil Boxing, which took place at Nova Uniao Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and aired live on UFC Fight Pass. The six-round fight would go the distance, with only one judge finding a round to score for Aldo’s 33-year-old opponent Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano.

6 HOURS AGO