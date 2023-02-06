Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Degradation of plastic waste using newly developed biocatalysts
The plastic materials polyurethane and polyvinyl alcohol can now be degraded under mild conditions with the help of enzymes as biocatalysts. Scientists from the University of Greifswald have developed corresponding methods together with the German company Covestro and teams from Leipzig and Dublin, as recently published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition in two separate articles. It has thus been possible to establish a sustainable and environmentally-friendly process to recycle these polymers.
Phys.org
Researchers reveal how bacterial electrochemical energy powers antibiotic tolerance
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are a looming threat to global health. Bacteria that develop genetic resistance to antibiotics cause millions of human deaths annually. Yet genetic resistance is only one of the many ways bacteria can survive antibiotics. Researchers from Texas A&M University are investigating how bacteria develop tolerance to antibiotics without...
Phys.org
Microplastics: Are plastic alternatives any safer for our health?
Plastic pollution is now pervasive in our environment, contaminating everywhere from our homes and workplaces to the planet's deepest recesses. The problem regularly makes headlines, with the spotlight turned toward ocean pollution in particular. The startling images of plastic pollution may seem far removed from our lives, but they should...
Phys.org
Applications for a newly developed risk and resilience tool
By the mid-century, many parts of the United States will experience longer summers with more extreme heat events. While swelteringly hot days are uncomfortable, they can become dangerous for some households, particularly those without air conditioning. Intense heat, stronger storms, extended droughts—climate change poses a formidable list of hazards for communities across the country in the coming decades.
Phys.org
Artificial sweetener as a wastewater tracer
Acesulfame is a sweetener in sugar-free drinks and foods. As it cannot be metabolized in the human body, the sweetener ends up in wastewater after consumption and remains largely intact even in sewage treatment plants. A new study by the University of Vienna shows that the persistence of the sweetener varies with temperature as the concentration of the sweetener in wastewater varies with the seasons.
Phys.org
Studies find that microbiome changes may be a signature for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome
Researchers have found differences in the gut microbiomes of people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) compared to healthy controls. Findings from two studies, published in Cell Host & Microbe add to growing evidence that connects disruptions in the gut microbiome, the complete collection of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that live in our gastrointestinal system, to ME/CFS.
Phys.org
Scientists develop AI-based method to predict RNA modifications
A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a software method that accurately predicts chemical modifications of RNA molecules from genomic data. Their method, called m6Anet, was published in Nature Methods. Within the RNA, different types...
Phys.org
Dark singlet exciton sensitized triplet energy transfer realized across CsPbBr3 nanoplate-organic interface
Semiconductor nanocrystals (NCs) hold great promise as sensitizers for triplet-triplet annihilation up-conversion (TTA-UC) due to their facile bandgap tunability and negligible inter-system crossing loss. However, the understanding of the correlation between bright/dark exciton and triplet energy transfer (TET) is still lacking. More research on this is strongly needed to reveal the distinctions between NCs-sensitized and molecular-sensitized TTA-UC, which is important to further tailor and enhance the NCs-sensitized TTA-UC.
Phys.org
Scientists discover receptor that blocks COVID-19 infection
University of Sydney scientists have discovered a protein in the lung that blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection and forms a natural protective barrier in the human body. This protein, the leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15), is an inbuilt receptor that binds the SARS-CoV-2 virus without passing on the infection. The research opens...
Phys.org
ALMA to receive central correlator and digital transmission system upgrades
The Board of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA)—an international collaboration in which the National Science Foundation's National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) is a partner—has approved multi-million dollar upgrades for the development of a second-generation correlator and a digital transmission system (DTS). As part of the ALMA2030 Wideband Sensitivity Upgrade, these projects aim to double and eventually quadruple the correlated bandwidth of the array.
Phys.org
Research finds well water risks more detectable during warmer weather
Over 44 million people in the United States depend on private drinking water wells that are not federally regulated. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire and collaborating institutions found that current monitoring practices do not accurately reflect groundwater pollution risks because spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season—with highest levels observed from testing conducted in summer months when temperatures are over 90 F (32 C).
Phys.org
Machine learning predicts biodiversity and resilience in the 'coral triangle'
Coral reef conservation is a steppingstone to protect marine biodiversity and life in the ocean as we know it. The health of coral also has huge societal implications: reef ecosystems provide sustenance and livelihoods for millions of people around the world. Conserving biodiversity in reef areas is both a social issue and a marine biodiversity priority.
Phys.org
How does biodiversity change globally? Detecting accurate trends may be currently unfeasible
Existing data are too biased to provide a reliable picture of the global average of local species richness trends. This is the conclusion of an international research team led by the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The authors recommend prioritizing local...
Phys.org
Math that will help you as an adult: From baking a cake to asking for a raise
The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has proposed that school pupils should continue learning maths until 18 in order to obtain the numeracy skills needed in careers and everyday adult life. This proposal may be useful to current teenagers—but what about those of us who have already started grappling with adult life, and may feel anxious every time we encounter numbers?
Phys.org
Killer whale moms forgo future offspring for benefit of full-grown sons
It's not unusual for parents and especially mothers to sacrifice their own future success for the sake of their offspring. Now a new study in Current Biology on February 8 shows that killer whale mothers take this to a surprising extreme. They sacrifice their own reproductive success to care for their sons, even after those sons are full-fledged adults.
Phys.org
Can clay capture carbon dioxide?
The atmospheric level of carbon dioxide—a gas that is great at trapping heat, contributing to climate change—is almost double what it was prior to the Industrial Revolution, yet it only constitutes 0.0415% of the air we breathe. This presents a challenge to researchers attempting to design artificial trees...
Phys.org
Study finds caribou have been using same Arctic calving grounds for 3,000 years
Caribou have been using the same Arctic calving grounds for more than 3,000 years, according to a new study by the University of Cincinnati. An epic migration leads caribou to same part of refuge to give birth every spring. Female caribou shed their antlers within days of giving birth, leaving...
Phys.org
Can clouds of moon dust combat climate change?
A group of US scientists this week proposed an unorthodox scheme to combat global warming: creating large clouds of moon dust in space to reflect sunlight and cool the Earth. In their plan, we would mine dust on the moon and shoot it out towards the sun. The dust would stay between the sun and Earth for around a week, making sunlight around 2% dimmer at Earth's surface, after which it would disperse and we would shoot out more dust.
Phys.org
More lunar missions means more space junk around the Moon—two astronomers are building a catalog to track the trash
Scientists and government agencies have been worried about the space junk surrounding Earth for decades. But humanity's starry ambitions are farther reaching than the space just around Earth. Ever since the 1960s with the launch of the Apollo program and the emergence of the space race between the U.S. and Soviet Union, people have been leaving trash around the moon, too.
