ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

Report: Health care spending is up, Americans are dying younger

A new report by the Commonwealth Fund found that the U.S. spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product on health care. Yet, Americans are dying younger and are less healthy than those in other high-income countries. The question is, why?. “This report brings together the fundamental contradiction in American...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
San Diego Channel

Many Americans to see SNAP benefits reduced in March

Many Americans who rely on SNAP will see a reduction in their benefits in March. The emergency allotments that were put in place to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic will end after February payments are distributed. According to the Department of Agriculture, 32 states are still providing emergency allotments.
WYOMING STATE
San Diego Channel

Artificial intelligence is helping to protect your children online

Monitoring what your child sees online can be difficult, but a new version of artificial intelligence is helping protect your kids from things like hate speech, extremism, and even grooming. One of Dave Matli’s biggest concerns as a father is protecting his children from online threats. That’s why he says...

Comments / 0

Community Policy