Democrats sent by Kamala Harris' advisors to praise her actually confided to the New York Times that they'd 'lost hope in her'

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in front of President Joe Biden advocating for the passage of voting-rights legislation at the Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University on January 11, 2022. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

High-ranking Democrats confided in the New York Times that they've lost hope in Kamala Harris.

Harris' aides expected the Democratic sources to speak well of her to the Times, but they didn't.

The sources told the Times they don't believe Harris has what it takes to be a leader of the party.

Dozens of Democrats anonymously told the New York Times that they've lost hope in Vice President Kamala Harris — and they were sent by Harris' own people to speak about her with the Times.

"Even some Democrats whom her own advisers referred reporters to for supportive quotes confided privately that they had lost hope in her," the Times reported as part of an article on the party's confidence in Harris published on Monday.

The Times reported that the Democrat sources hold prominent positions in Capitol Hill and around the country, and some even helped get Harris on Biden's 2020 presidential campaign ticket. Yet, they told the Times that they've started to doubt Harris' ability to be a potential future leader of the Democratic party.

According to polling site FiveThirtyEight , Harris has a 39% approval rating, which is four percent lower than President Joe Biden's 43.2% approval rating.