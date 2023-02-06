Gophers-Illinois men's basketball game postponed due to COVID

The game will be rescheduled.

Tuesday's Big Ten men's basketball game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Illinois Fighting Illini has been postponed.

The universities announced the postponement on Monday and cited COVID-19 health and safety protocols that will prevent the Gophers from taking the floor.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. in Champaign, Illinois. It'll be rescheduled, but the Big Ten has not yet announced specific details.

Minnesota is 7-15 overall and 1-11 in Big Ten play, having lost seven consecutive games. Illinois is 16-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten, which it tied with Maryland, Northwestern and Indiana for third place in the conference behind Rutgers (16-7, 8-4) and Purdue (22-2, 11-2).

The Gophers are scheduled to host the Iowa Hawkeyes at noon Sunday, Feb. 12.