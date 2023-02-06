Florida man with ‘cop killer’ tattoo busted for shooting at officer

A Florida man with a “cop killer” tattoo across his chest was busted Sunday for firing at an officer during an attempted traffic stop.

A detective with the Florida City Police Department had commanded Virgilio Salgado, 28, to pull over Saturday morning when he opened fire on the officer from his vehicle.

A round struck the pursuing cop’s cruiser and disabled it around 4 a.m., allowing Salgado to get away, police said.

The targeted officer and other detectives collected several shell casings from the scene as evidence.

Investigators were able to identify Salgado using body camera footage from the incident and launched a search.

He was eventually located driving the same car used during the shooting and was arrested.

Salgado was held without bail and is facing felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and other charges, officials said.

The officer was not injured. Police officials released a mug shot of Salgado without a shirt that showed him with the anti-cop tattoo splayed across his chest.

Virgilio Salgado Miami-Dade County Corrections

Shell casings from the scene of the shooting. WSVN

Salgado remains in jail after his arrest on Sunday. WSVN

“If he’s bold enough to do that, he’d be bold enough to do it to somebody else, a random person, not even a cop,” a witness who heard the gunfire told Local 10.

Other people with highly noticeable tattoos who have been apprehended by police include an Australian man with “Beast” tattooed across his forehead and a suspected rapist in Florida who had “Sacrifice” tattooed on his face .