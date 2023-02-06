ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida City, FL

Florida man with ‘cop killer’ tattoo busted for shooting at officer

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giJCV_0keILRu100

A Florida man with a “cop killer” tattoo across his chest was busted Sunday for firing at an officer during an attempted traffic stop.

A detective with the Florida City Police Department had commanded Virgilio Salgado, 28, to pull over Saturday morning when he opened fire on the officer from his vehicle.

A round struck the pursuing cop’s cruiser and disabled it around 4 a.m., allowing Salgado to get away, police said.

The targeted officer and other detectives collected several shell casings from the scene as evidence.

Investigators were able to identify Salgado using body camera footage from the incident and launched a search.

He was eventually located driving the same car used during the shooting and was arrested.

Salgado was held without bail and is facing felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and other charges, officials said.

The officer was not injured. Police officials released a mug shot of Salgado without a shirt that showed him with the anti-cop tattoo splayed across his chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdIZE_0keILRu100
Virgilio Salgado
Miami-Dade County Corrections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFWeL_0keILRu100
Shell casings from the scene of the shooting.
WSVN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZpjV_0keILRu100
Salgado remains in jail after his arrest on Sunday.
WSVN

“If he’s bold enough to do that, he’d be bold enough to do it to somebody else, a random person, not even a cop,” a witness who heard the gunfire told Local 10.

Other people with highly noticeable tattoos who have been apprehended by police include an Australian man with “Beast” tattooed across his forehead and a suspected rapist in Florida who had “Sacrifice” tattooed on his face .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
189K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy