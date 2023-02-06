ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

By Caroline Bologna
 4 days ago

“You People” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new rom-com from “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris follows an interracial couple played by Jonah Hill and Lauren London as they navigate issues of religion, race and family in modern-day Los Angeles. Their parents are played by Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long and David Duchovny.

Next in the ranking is “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the 2022 musical comedy adaptation of the popular children’s book by Bernard Waber. Following its theatrical release in the fall, the movie joined Netflix on Feb. 4 and features a star-studded cast including Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Shawn Mendes and Ego Nwodim.

A couple of other family-friendly films are in the current ranking. “Flushed Away” is a 2006 animated comedy about rats in a sewer, while “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is the 2022 sequel to 2015′s “Minions” and the fifth installment in the “Despicable Me” franchise.

On the nonfiction side of things, the documentary “Pamela: A Love Story” is also trending on the streaming service. Using personal videos and diary entries, Pamela Anderson shares the highs and lows of her rise to fame, and brushes with scandal.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

10. “Bad Boys II”

9. “Flushed Away”

8. “Arctic”

7. “Enough”

6. “True Spirit” (Netflix)

5. “Pamela: A Love Story” (Netflix)

4. “Viking Wolf” (Netflix)

3. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

2. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

1. “You People” (Netflix)

