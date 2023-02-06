Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Feb. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
cbs4local.com
Body cam footage requested involving El Paso police officers in viral video denied by city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso says it will not release the police body camera footage showing a controversial incident outside a house party in far El Paso. The incident occurred at the 3100 block of Blue Dirt in far east El Paso on Saturday,...
cbs4local.com
Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
cbs4local.com
Michelob Ultra El Paso marathon to take place this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Michelob Ultra marathon will be held in El Paso on Sunday. The marathon will start at San Elizario High School at 7 a.m. and end at the El Paso County Coliseum. Buses will be available to transport marathon runners to the start line.
cbs4local.com
South-central El Paso bar ordered to temporarily close due to alleged criminal activity
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Attorney's Office ordered a bar in south-central El Paso to close temporarily Friday due to alleged repeated criminal activity since 2019. The El Paso County Attorney's Office obtained a temporary restraining order against Cantina Cazadores, located at 3530 Durazno Ave.,...
cbs4local.com
Cupid is Texas' favorite holiday icon, new data says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and according to Google Trends data, Cupid is the top holiday icon in Texas. Aqua Expeditions looked at almost 20 years of Google Trends data to find the most popular holiday icon in every state. Cupid beat...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire ladder used to rescue person from railroad track near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person at the top of railroad bridge needed help in west El Paso early Friday morning. El Paso Fire Department was called to assist Border Patrol agents just after 5:30 a.m. A person was stuck at the top of a railroad bridge along...
cbs4local.com
15th annual 'Cupids Chase' 5K returns to Mesilla
LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — The 15th annual Cupids Chase 5K returns to Old Mesilla Plaza, Saturday, February 11. Every February, this national race series celebrates Community Options’ founding in 1989. Volunteers raise funds and awareness to support housing and employment for people with disabilities. Community Options, Inc....
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD police chief says school safe after unlocked door found during lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police chief for the El Paso Independent School District spoke to CBS4 about the breakdown in safety after the lockdown at Franklin High School on Monday. Manuel Chavira the El Paso ISD police chief said the situation at Franklin High School...
cbs4local.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
cbs4local.com
Worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded using force on child
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — In a CBS4 exclusive, a former childcare worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded the moment another daycare worker appeared to use force against a child. Alexis Arzabal was able to record the incident with her phone. Arzabal said since she...
cbs4local.com
Comedian Mario Salazar in El Paso for 3 nights of laughs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three-night event at El Paso Comic Strip features comedian Mario Salazar. Salazar is know for his comedy that sheds light life on the Texas/Mexican border. "Superstar" shares anecdotes relating to his own life, military career, and past legal troubles, which he delivers with a...
cbs4local.com
Rivals for Relief: NMSU, UNM and UTEP team up to raise money for migrants
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Three collegiate universities have decided to use their rivalry for good. Aggies, Lobos and Miners have partnered with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to raise money for the migrant crisis that has continued at the southern border. The project is named "Rivals...
cbs4local.com
Firefighters put out vacant home fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vacant home fire was reported in Las Cruces on Thursday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Dona Ana Road and Karen Avenue around 4 a.m. Though the home was vacant when firefighters arrived, fire investigators found evidence that suggests it was...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Museum of Archaeology hosts lecture about origins of the Mescalero Apache
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Archaeology invites the public to its first lecture of the 2023 Lecture Series, Máshgálíí and the Origins of the Mescalero People. Máshgálíí and the Origins of the Mescalero People will be presented by Tribe Elder...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Zoo hosts annual 'Quit Bugging Me' Valentine's event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Zoo is ready to take those names for its annual Quit Bugging Me Valentine’s Day promotion where people can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a former paramour, a boss, a mother-in-law, or someone who has just been bugging you.
cbs4local.com
El Paso police receives more than 700 body-worn cameras
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
cbs4local.com
EPISD says employee failed to lock faulty door during school Franklin HS lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District on Thursday accepted the responsibility for an employee failing to manually lock a faulty door during Monday’s school lockdown. The faulty door was brought to light after a parent contacted CBS4 stating she was able to enter...
cbs4local.com
Fabens students join UTEP band while still in high school
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two students from the Fabens Independent School District are the first-ever high school students to join the band at the University of Texas at El Paso while still in high school. The students were Michael Detteman and Julian Iglesias. Both Dettemand and Iglesias are in...
