El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Feb. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Michelob Ultra El Paso marathon to take place this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Michelob Ultra marathon will be held in El Paso on Sunday. The marathon will start at San Elizario High School at 7 a.m. and end at the El Paso County Coliseum. Buses will be available to transport marathon runners to the start line.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Cupid is Texas' favorite holiday icon, new data says

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and according to Google Trends data, Cupid is the top holiday icon in Texas. Aqua Expeditions looked at almost 20 years of Google Trends data to find the most popular holiday icon in every state. Cupid beat...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

15th annual 'Cupids Chase' 5K returns to Mesilla

LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — The 15th annual Cupids Chase 5K returns to Old Mesilla Plaza, Saturday, February 11. Every February, this national race series celebrates Community Options’ founding in 1989. Volunteers raise funds and awareness to support housing and employment for people with disabilities. Community Options, Inc....
MESILLA, NM
cbs4local.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Comedian Mario Salazar in El Paso for 3 nights of laughs

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three-night event at El Paso Comic Strip features comedian Mario Salazar. Salazar is know for his comedy that sheds light life on the Texas/Mexican border. "Superstar" shares anecdotes relating to his own life, military career, and past legal troubles, which he delivers with a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rivals for Relief: NMSU, UNM and UTEP team up to raise money for migrants

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Three collegiate universities have decided to use their rivalry for good. Aggies, Lobos and Miners have partnered with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to raise money for the migrant crisis that has continued at the southern border. The project is named "Rivals...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Firefighters put out vacant home fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vacant home fire was reported in Las Cruces on Thursday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Dona Ana Road and Karen Avenue around 4 a.m. Though the home was vacant when firefighters arrived, fire investigators found evidence that suggests it was...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Zoo hosts annual 'Quit Bugging Me' Valentine's event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Zoo is ready to take those names for its annual Quit Bugging Me Valentine’s Day promotion where people can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a former paramour, a boss, a mother-in-law, or someone who has just been bugging you.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police receives more than 700 body-worn cameras

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fabens students join UTEP band while still in high school

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two students from the Fabens Independent School District are the first-ever high school students to join the band at the University of Texas at El Paso while still in high school. The students were Michael Detteman and Julian Iglesias. Both Dettemand and Iglesias are in...
EL PASO, TX

