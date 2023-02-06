ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBC26

UW-Oshkosh women lose to Whitewater, Titans men defeat Warhawks

OSHKOSH — The UW-Oshkosh women came into Wednesday night one game behind UW-Whitewater in WIAC, but with a 67-55 loss the Titans women are now 2 games back. The Warhawks swept the Titans on the season. UW-Oshkosh could not contain Warhawks' Abby Belschner who finished with a game high...
NBC26

Fond du Lac ready for this weekend's Sturgeon Spectacular

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Organizers of Fond du Lac’s Sturgeon Spectacular began planning for the three-day festival more than six months ago. Now, the final preparations are in place for Friday’s kickoff. All of this weekend’s dozens of events focus on one thing: sturgeon.
