Partial wall collapse shuts down major New Jersey roadway ahead of commute

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A retaining wall partially collapsed on a New Jersey roadway Monday, causing major street closures ahead of the afternoon commute, officials said.

The incident occurred near John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Route 139 in Jersey City. Traffic is currently closed in both directions on John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Route 139 to St Paul’s Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Jersey City mayor’s office.

Officials said a building at the location was being demolished when part of the wall collapsed. There were no crews at the scene and no injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

The Jersey City Fire Department will be monitoring the site while police divert traffic in the area, officials said.

