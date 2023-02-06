ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Eastern Conference Rival Reportedly Interested In Swinging Trade For Celtics Sharpshooter

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Celtics
 4 days ago

Will the Boston Celtics make any big moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Celtics have been linked mainly to big men to fill a backup role on the Boston bench, but there have also been other rumblings. Payton Pritchard has drawn interest across the league but he reportedly isn't the only one. The Miami Heat reportedly have expressed interest in Celtics sharpshooter Grant Williams, according to Heat insider Greg Slyvander.

Williams has developed into one of Boston's most dependable bench options so a trade at the deadline would be surprising, although not unfathomable. The big man will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season and the two sides were unable to come to terms on an extension before the campaign began.

The 24-year-old reportedly "loves" his role with the Celtics and is expecting to get an extension done this summer with the team, according to CelticsBlog's Keith Smith.

"The Celtics and Williams do remain interested in continuing their partnership, however," Smith said. "A source said, “Grant loves it in Boston and loves his role. The coaches and front office keep pushing him to add to his game. They see him as the eventual replacement for Al Horford. A deal will get done this summer."

It would extremely surprising to see Boston trade one of its prominent rotation players unless there is a significant return. It would even more surprising to see the Celtics deal with a potential Eastern Conference threat in the Heat.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set to pass Thursday at 3 p.m. ET so it won't be too long until we know if the Celtics make a move.

Inside The Celtics

