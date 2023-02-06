ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
Hot 99.1

Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest

Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
KINGSTON, NY
Hot 99.1

See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Burgers [RANKED]

On the surface, cooking and building the perfect burger seems easy. But to achieve perfection creating an amazing burger takes great skill. It all starts with a patty with the perfect ground beef combination of lean and fat. That patty needs to be cooked just right. The cheese to needs to be great. The bun needs to taste amazing and have just the right ratio of bread to meat. The balance of lettuce, tomato, onion, and other veggie toppings needs to be perfect. And condiments, well, with thousands of options and combinations - they need to have a personality that fits the burger.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Local Veteran Trekked 4000 Miles to Raise Funds for Service Dogs

In September of 2022, Glenville veteran Jimmy Thomas left his hometown on a perilous journey. He kayaked down the coast to Florida, after which he turned around and rode his bike all the way back home. Just barely 5 months after making the 4,000 mile trek, Thomas returned home on Saturday, February 4th to over 100 people cheering him on outside of the Glenville Empire State Aerosciences Museum. This is just one of many voyages he's completed, all for a good cause: to raise money for veterans' service dogs. He explains to Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge at the The Daily Gazette how it costs, on average, about $50,000 to have a service dog, which is something not many veterans can afford.
GLENVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Druthers Brewing Company Taking Over Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant

Druthers Brewing Company announced that it will be running a popular Saratoga Lake restaurant and taking over operations for the next ten years. This announcement comes just a couple of months after Druthers opened its fifth location in Clifton Park. What Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant is Druthers Taking Over?. Druthers...
MALTA, NY
Hot 99.1

Need to Exchange Tix for the Ice Castles? It Comes with a Price!

Upstate New York weather can be wildly unpredictable. Last weekend it was - 30 degrees in some areas and this week we may hit 50 throughout the Capital Region. And while few will complain about the warm-up, the milder weather has been wreaking havoc on of the area's most popular attractions; the Lake George Ice Castles.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Hot 99.1

Want To Do Something Unique For Valentine’s Day? Impress Her At The Kenmore Ballroom

Are you looking for a unique way to spend Valentine's Day? Looking to impress your date? Look no further than the historic Kenmore Ballroom in Albany. On February 14th, the Hudson Quartet is hosting a special night of music under the romantic glow of candlelight. This multi-sensory experience is sure to be unforgettable and will have you winning points as the most romantic Valentine's date ever!
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy