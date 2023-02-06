ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:58 p.m. EST

PHOENIX (AP) — Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is rapidly approaching. The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years after winning another AFC Championship. They won Super Bowl 54 against the 49ers after the 2019 season but lost to the Buccaneers after 2020. The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship and are trying to win their second Super Bowl in six years.
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.

