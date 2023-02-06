RAHWAY, NJ — In an unexpected move, the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) announced at its February 7th caucus meeting that the superintendent of the Rahway Public Schools, Dr. Patricia Camp, is currently on a leave of absence. Dr. Aleya Shoieb, who has been the principal of Franklin Elementary School since 2018, was appointed Acting Superintendent. BOE President Bernard Robson told TAPinto Rahway that he was unable to provide any other information at this time. Other items on the February 7th agenda and details from the meeting, including a statement from Dr. Shoieb, will be coming soon. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]

RAHWAY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO