Montclair school district taking second look at proposed 2023-24 calendar
A draft of the Montclair school district’s 2023-2024 calendar presented earlier this month will likely undergo edits, after school board and community members expressed concern over its high number of shortened days for students. The calendar draft, which passed its first reading at the Montclair Board of Education’s Feb....
Rahway Board of Education Announces Dr. Aleya Shoieb as Acting Superintendent
RAHWAY, NJ — In an unexpected move, the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) announced at its February 7th caucus meeting that the superintendent of the Rahway Public Schools, Dr. Patricia Camp, is currently on a leave of absence. Dr. Aleya Shoieb, who has been the principal of Franklin Elementary School since 2018, was appointed Acting Superintendent. BOE President Bernard Robson told TAPinto Rahway that he was unable to provide any other information at this time. Other items on the February 7th agenda and details from the meeting, including a statement from Dr. Shoieb, will be coming soon. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
Montclair and Bloomfield Special Education Parent Advisory Councils to host resource fair
The Special Education Parent Advisory Councils of Montclair and Bloomfield will host their first-ever SEPAC Resource Fair on Feb. 15 at Bloomfield High School. The fair will feature resources and vendors that would be of benefit or interest to families of children with disabilities, according to the Montclair SEPAC leadership team. Those include the Leap-ei Learning Program, the Bloomfield and Montclair Soccer Clubs, the Montclair Public Library, the Bloomfield Recreation Program, the Montclair State Speech-Language Clinic, the Montclair Art Museum, the Arc of NJ, All Abilities Skate, Arch Wellness, Tiny Transformations, Cornerstone Montclair, Creative Speech Solutions, the Law Office of Norma Francullo and Harbor Haven Day Camp.
Montclair school district celebrates Black History Month
The Montclair school district has planned several events to celebrate Black History Month, including story readings and a performance by local actors. The programs encompass a variety of educational and enrichment activities, according to a district press release. “Although African American history is integrated throughout our year-long curriculum at all...
tapinto.net
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
Book banning not acceptable (Letter to the Editor)
We are writing representing a diverse and interfaith collection of clergy who have congregants in Glen Ridge. It has come to our attention that a group, under the moniker of Citizens Defending Education, has been advocating the removal of six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library, all of which deal with LGBTQ+ themes. We are writing to strongly encourage the board to reject their proposal and keep these books in rotation.
A Fourth Month of Rising Absenteeism at Newark Schools
For four consecutive months to start the 2022-23 school year, Newark’s school attendance figures showed consistent staggering high rates of absenteeism at all grade levels with no signs of abating. The rates are drawing concern from education experts and rebuke from the Newark Teachers Union for the administration’s lack of a plan to stem the growing problem. In January, the district announced a “partnership” with the Devils Youth Foundation that includes free tickets to hockey games for 10 students at each of four high schools with some of the highest absenteeism rates. The goal is to lower absenteeism by 2%, the Devils...
Pursuing a license to grow cannabis in Montclair — one hurdle cleared, more ahead
When Andrew Marshall appeared before the Montclair Planning Board on Monday night, Feb. 6, as part of the intricate process of gaining a license to open a cannabis-growing business, he had a rooting squad pulling for him from behind. Over his right shoulder, his father, Scott, was stationed in the...
Montclair High School girls fencers take aim at state championships in play-in round
The Montclair High School girls and boys fencing teams fell short of their goal Sunday, to get an automatic bid to reach the state finals in one of the toughest districts in the state. The girls came in third in the team standings in the District 3 meet and still...
Legacy Construction Management to oversee Montclair district’s $187.7M project
Legacy Construction Management, a Wall Township-based company that last year managed more than $100 million in construction, will oversee the $187.7 million, six-year project to upgrade and repair Montclair public schools, a role that school district leaders have described as essential to the success of the project. The Montclair Board...
Montclair High’s SVPA staging winter drama, ‘Almost Maine’
Montclair High School’s School of Visual and Performing Arts is presenting its winter drama, “Almost Maine,” on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Little Theater, Montclair High School George Innes Annex, 141 Park St. John Cariani’s comedy is about love, loss...
Holocaust survivor to speak with Montclair High School students
Students in Montclair High School’s German program will hear from Holocaust survivor Ronnie Reutlinger Breslow next week about her journey on the MS St. Louis, a ship attempting to carry Jewish refugees to safety just months before World War II began. Reutlinger Breslow will speak about her journey on...
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
Newark’s Own Amiri Baraka Stripped from AP African Studies Course
Famed Newark poet Amiri Baraka was one of the major forces in the Black Arts movement of the 1960s and 70s. So it made sense that Baraka was included in an initial draft of the College Board’s Course Framework for Advance Placement African American Studies issued last year. But when the final version of the framework was released last week, Baraka was among the black activists excised from the document. What happened between the first iteration of the AP African American Studies framework and the final version that led to late poet's ouster is largely unknown. But what is clear is the backlash from...
Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started
WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Living conditions are deplorable, say residents of Newark housing complex
Residents say complaints about Georgia King Village fall on deaf ears. Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark say they are living in deplorable conditions. And they say that complaints to the complex’s management, L + M Development Partners, continue to fall on deaf ears. The city council recently voted to rescind L + M’s property tax break if conditions aren’t fixed within 60 days.
Rev. Antonio Porter Will Be Installed at 8th Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church
BAYONNE, NJ – Rev. Antonio Porter will be installed at the 8th pastor of Friendship Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26. At a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. last month, Rev. Porter, born and raised in Trenton as the second of eight children, said that he left his hometown to go to college to get the skills he needed to do what he’s doing now as a minister. He said he intended to go back to Trenton to preach but got side tracked to Bayonne. Tragically, long-time pastor Rev. H. Gene Sykes, who led Friendship Baptist Church as pastor for...
NJ councilman killed by former PSE&G employee over work dispute, authorities say
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey councilman who worked as a supervisor at PSE&G was killed by a former colleague due to a workplace dispute, investigators determined. Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed in the PSE&G parking lot in Somerset County on Wednesday. The gunman, 58-year-old Gary Curtis, fatally shot himself in […]
