Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Serves Warrant To Mason Man, Multiple Narcotics Found On Premises

Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Chyenne N. Norsic of Shelbyville for an Effingham County mittimus to jail and a Shelby County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Chyenne was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 34 year old Zachary D. Tegenkamp...
Effingham Radio
Shobonier Man Faces Numerous Charges In Fayette County Court
A Shobonier man is facing a number of Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 34 year old Zachary E. Hawk was arrested this week and has since been formally charged in Fayette County Court. Hawk is charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, which is a Class X Felony and punishable of 9 to 40 years in prison. Hawk is also charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, which is also a Class X Felony. Hawk is also facing a Misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hawk is also facing two other charges–Resisting a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Office, which are both Class A Misdemeanors.
Bomb threat at IL Jr. high leads to evacuation, arrest
FLORA, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Students were evacuated from Floyd Henson Jr. High after the Flora Police Department received information regarding a possible bomb threat. According to a post from the Flora Illinois Police Department, on Feb. 9 officers immediately reported to Floyd Henson Jr. High and began working with school officials to gather information about […]
wgel.com
Vandalia Woman Pleads To Bond County Charge
Erin T. Bone, age 25 of Vandalia, entered a guilty plea in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday to the charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Correction, receives credit for about 75 days of jail time previously served, and will be on supervised release for one year after serving the prison time.
Effingham Radio
Traffic Stop Leads To Multiple Drug Arrests By Vandalia Police This Past Week
A traffic stop helped lead to multiple drug arrests by the Vandalia Police Department this past weekend. The traffic stop occurred on Friday night and led to the arrest of 44 year old Nick L. Maness on a pending charge of Possession of Methamphetamine. Information gathered led to Officer Zane Steele to request a search warrant from the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office. A warrant was then prepared and signed by Judge Marc Kelly at 2:12 am on Saturday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 year old Jordan A. Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Jennifer J. Smith of Pana for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Jennifer posted bond and was released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $15,000 for Salem man allegedly caught removing catalytic converter
Bond has been set at $10,000 for a 42-year-old Salem man who was allegedly caught by Salem Police cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the driveway of a home on East Boone Street. Curtis Holstlaw of North Hamilton was charged in Marion County Court on Wednesday with...
985theriver.com
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, February 9th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 36-year-old Odin man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license. Kirk Johnston of Page Avenue was taken into custody after deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint after the car he was driving was found parked partially in the road at Page and Soper Roads south of Odin. The incident was reported at 9:17 Wednesday morning.
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses
Two individuals have been charged in Fayette County Court on multiple drug offenses following arrests by the Vandalia Police Department over the weekend. In a report from Vandalia Police Officer Zane Steele, he says he was patrolling on Sunday evening when he says he observed an individual he knew to be 44 year old Hank W. Stout leave his residence, get into a vehicle, and that vehicle began to travel south. Officer Steele says that he observed the vehicle did not have a properly functioning registration light and he pulled the vehicle over. Officer Steele says in his report that after making the stop that Stout got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officer Steele says he caught up with Stout and placed him in handcuffs. Officer Steele says he located 2 small crystals and a gold plated magnetic box in the vehicle that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The report says that two glass smoking pipes and a large clear bag containing two small pre-packed baggies containing 6.5 grams of methamphetamine were found on the ground. Officer Steele says that after arresting Stout he contacted the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office for a search warrant for Stout’s apartment. A search warrant was then prepared and signed by Judge Marc Kelly on Sunday night. Upon search, the report says multiple items were found with methamphetamine residue along with a hypodermic needle loaded with methamphetamine and an orange pill bottle containing 5.6 grams of opiate powder.
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
WAND TV
One person dead after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting. Macon County Coroner, Michael Day has reported that Terrance Mitchell, 29, died after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting. A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was...
Effingham woman charged with cruelty to animals after online video prompts outrage
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Effingham woman was charged with animal cruelty following an anonymous report to police regarding a video online showing the killing of a companion animal. According to Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens, his department received an anonymous tip on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m. regarding a video posted to Facebook […]
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Facing Felony Charges After Weekend Traffic Stop
Two individuals are facing felony charges after a weekend traffic stop in Vandalia. Vandalia Police report from Officer Wade Nevergall says that he was patrolling in the early morning hours on Saturday when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 33 year old Virginia A. Koontz of Vandalia. Fayette County K9 Sergeant Rich and Fayette County K9 Zero were called to the scene and Officer Nevergall says in the report that Zero did a free air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive hit on the vehicle. Report says that two black handled straight blade knives were found on the passenger in the vehicle, 36 year old Brock A. Huelskamp of Keyesport. The report also says that a clear glass pipe that appeared to have drug residue and product inside it was located in the glove box. And, Officer Nevergall says a methamphetamine field test kit gave a positive result. Both individuals were arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36 year old Whitney S. Fitch of Edgewood for an Effingham County mittimus to jail for driving on a revoked/suspended license and DUI. Whitney was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Derek A. Britz of Altamont...
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
wdbr.com
Taylorville man sentenced for crystal meth distribution
A Taylorville man is headed to prison after being sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of pure methamphetamine or “ice”. An investigation found that 37-year-old Donald Felton traveled to the St. Louis area starting in 2019 to obtain methamphetamine for redistribution in Taylorville.
wmay.com
Questions left unanswered concerning Graham correctional facility incident
It’s been weeks since an incident that sent around two dozen staffers and inmates seeking medical attention at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, and there are still many unanswered questions about what happened. Shortly after last month’s incident, the Department of Corrections said it had found nasal spray and...
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical […]
