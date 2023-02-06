Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 29
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $865,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last two weeks. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $566,500, $335 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 29?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria in the last two weeks was $324. That’s $113 less than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,005-square-foot home on Dancer Avenue in Santa Maria sold for $650,000. The figures in this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lawsuit claims Paso Robles police could have stopped 2020 shootings, but city can’t be sued
An investigative report from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office apparently “confirms” Paso Robles police officers failed to engage with an active shooter in June 2020 hours before he shot a sheriff’s deputy and killed a homeless man, a lawsuit motion alleges, but a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge ruled the city cannot be sued.
