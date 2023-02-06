ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police arrest two 15-year-old boys shooting guns in the street

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two 15-year-old teenagers have been charged after police say they were shooting guns in the street Saturday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, police found multiple shell casings in the street.

Minutes later, police spotted the teens and questioned them. Two handguns were found.

Both teens were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Reckless Discharge and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Police did not report any damage or injuries from the incident.

Just me
4d ago

This is why things aren't going to get better. The youth of today have no concept of right or wrong, no empathy, no morals, and no thought of the consequences of their actions.

Maia
4d ago

charge the parents/guardians too. where were they when the kids were shooting

